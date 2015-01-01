पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रास्ता जर्जर:सोप के बड़ा दरवाजा का रास्ता जर्जर, लाखों का बजट, लेकिन एक साल से कार्य अटका

कस्बा शहर2 घंटे पहले
सोप मे बड़ी पट्टी का रास्ता खिलाड़ी राम के घर से बड़ा दरवाजे तक का रास्ता खस्ताहाल बना रहने से लोगों का निकलना दुश्वार बना हुआ है। लाखों रुपए का बजट आने के बावजूद भी सड़क का सीसी का कार्य अटका ही पड़ा हुआ है। प्रवीण मीणा, मुनिराज, लखनराम, प्रकाश मीणा, मनोज मीणा, सियाराम मीणा, विपिन, राजेश मीणा आदि लोगों ने बताया कि गत दिनों गोवर्धन के दिन बारिश से सोप की बड़ी पट्टी के रास्ते में पानी भरने से निकासी नहीं होने से लोगों का निकलना दुश्वार बना है। कीचड़ इतना जमा हो गया है कि दलदल मचा हुआ है। यहां राहगीरों व दुपहिया वाहन चालकों का कंकडय़ुक्त रास्ते से निकलना दुश्वार बना हुआ है। पिछली साल लाखों रुपए रास्ते के लिए बजट मे स्वीकृति होकर आए है, लेकिन कार्य एक साल से ही अटका पड़ा हुआ है। लोगों ने बताया कि राहगीरों का रास्ते से निकलना दुश्वार बना हुआ है। काली चिकनी मिट्टी होने की वजह से दुपहिया वाहन चालक आए दिन गिरकर चोटिल हो रहे है। दुपहिया वाहन चालक इस दल दल बने कीचड़ मे रोज फंस रहे है। लेकिन जनप्रतिनिधियों ने इस रास्ते की ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया है रास्ता पूरा खराब बना हुआ है। कांग्रेसी नेता खिलाड़ी राम मीणा ने अधिकारियों को पत्र के माध्यम से अवगत कराकर कहा कि पिछली साल ही बजट मे लाखों रुपए इस रास्ते के निर्माण के लिए स्वीकृति होकर आए है, लेकिन गांव की किन्हीं कारणों से कार्य अटका पड़ा हुआ है। ग्रामीणों व कांग्रेसी नेता रामखिलाड़ी मीणा ने इस रास्ते मे सीसी सड़क पटाव करवाए जाने की मांग की है।

