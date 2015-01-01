पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लघु सिंचाई परियोजना:49 करोड़ की लागत से बढ़ेगी लोहलई डेम की 3.50 मीटर ऊंचाई, आठ गांवों में होगी सिंचाई

खंडार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1988 हेक्टेयर भूमि में फव्वारा पद्धति से सिंचाई हो सकेगी

उपखंड मुख्यालय खंडार के ग्रामीणों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। क्षेत्र की बनास नदी पर बने लोहलई डेम की साढ़े तीन मीटर ऊंचाई बढ़ेगी तथा इससे आसपास के 8 ग्रामों में फव्वारा पद्धति से सिचाई भी होगी। राज्य सरकार द्वारा प्रशासनिक एवं वित्तीय स्वीकृत जारी हो जाने के बाद सिचाई विभाग के अंतर्गत यह कार्य मौके पर शुरू भी हो गया है।

दूसरी ओर चार दिन पहले 12 दिसंबर को खंडार पंचायत समिति सभागार में आयोजित बैठक में जिला कलेक्टर राजेंद्र किशन द्वारा खंडार उपजिला कलेक्टर को उक्त कार्य का जायजा लेने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। जिसपर खंडार उपजिला कलेक्टर देवी सिंह द्वारा आज मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति का जायजा लिया गया। इस दौरान एसडीएम ने नदी में डेम स्थल की भौगोलिक स्थिति, जलभराव क्षमता व योजना के कार्यों के संबंध में अधिकारियों से विस्तृत जानकारी ली। साथ ही मौके पर मौजूद अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को मापदंडों के अनुसार गुणवत्तापूर्ण कार्य करने के निर्देश भी प्रदान किए गए।

डेम की कुल ऊंचाई 7.50 मीटर हो जाएगी
कार्यकारी एजेंसी के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि लोहलई डेम की वर्तमान ऊंचाई 4 मीटर है, जिसे अब 3.50 मीटर और बढ़ाया जाएगा। ऐसे में कार्य पूर्ण होने पर इस डेम की कुल ऊंचाई 7.50 मीटर हो जाएगी। वहीं इसकी लंबाई 750 मीटर है। इस लघु सिचाई परियोजना की कुल भराव क्षमता 7.87 मिलियन घन मीटर होगी। जिससे कुल 1988 हैैक्टेयर भूमि में फव्वारा पद्धति से सिचाई हो सकेगी।

इन गांवों में होगी सिंचाई
सिचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि डेम की ऊंचाई बढ़ने के बाद इससे फव्वारा पद्धति से आसपास के 8 गांवों में सिचाई होगी। जिसमें अनियाला, पादड़ी वारदार, पादड़ी तोपखाना, ओण कलां, ओण मीणा, गोकुलपुर, सिंगोर कलां व अकोदा आदि शामिल है। ठेकेदार द्वारा यह पूरा निर्माण कार्य 24 माह की निर्धारित अवधि के अंतर्गत सितंबर 2022 में पूर्ण होगा।

भूजल स्तर में भी होगी बढ़ोतरी
वहीं ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सिचाई विभाग के अफसरों द्वारा अगर सब कुछ उम्मीद अनुसार हुआ तो इसका क्षेत्रवासियों को बड़े स्तर पर फायदा मिलेगा। उनका कहना है कि लोहलई डेम की ऊंचाई बढ़ने पर नदी में जल का अधिक भराव होगा। अगर डेम स्थल से बनास नदी के पुल तक नदी में जल संरक्षण हो जाता है तो इससे खंडार एवं बहरावंडा कलां के दर्जनों गांवों में भूमिगत जल स्तर भी बढ़ेगा। क्योंकि यहां लंबे समय से बड़े पैमाने पर लगातार हो रहे बजरी के अवैध खनन से भू जलस्तर गहराई में जाने से कई कुएं सूख गए है तो कई हैंडपंप व बोरवेल हवा फेंक रहे है।

4930.42 लाख की लागत से यह कार्य हो रहा है। वर्तमान में कार्य प्रगतिरत है। डेम के दोनों तरफ पंप हाऊस बनेगें। यहां से पाईप लाईन डालकर फब्बारा पद्धति से करीब 8 हजार बिघा भूमि सिंचिंत होगी।
-सुरेशचंद भौपरिया, एक्सईन सिचाई विभाग सवाईमाधोपुर

