श्मशान भूमि पर दबंगों का कब्जा:घर की दहलीज पर 12 घंटे तक रहा प्रसूता का शव

खंडारएक घंटा पहले
  • मौके पर नहीं पहुंचा प्रशासन, परिजनों को निजी खेत में करना पड़ा अंतिम संस्कार

उपखण्ड मुख्यालय क्षेत्र में डिलीवरी के दौरान एक प्रसूता की अस्पताल में मौत हो गई और गांव में उसके अंतिम संस्कार के लिए श्मशान भी उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाया है। वहीं करीब 12 घण्टे तक घर की दहलीज पर प्रसूता का शव सिर्फ इसलिए रखा रहा कि प्रशासन मौके पर पहुंचकर उसे उचित श्मशान भूमि उपलब्ध करवाएगा, लेकिन न तो प्रशासन मौके पर पहुंचा है और न ही प्रसूता को अपनी अंतिम यात्रा के लिए श्मशान मिला है।

अंत में परिजनों को अपने निजी खेतों में मृतका का अंतिम संस्कार करना पड़ा। इस मामले में प्रथम दृष्टया प्रशासन की लापरवायी सामने आई है। ग्राम पंचायत कोसरा के तोड़ गांव निवासी मृतका के परिजन भरत धोबी ने बताया कि गुरुवार रात को प्रसव पीड़ा के चलते उनके परिवार की पूनम (20) पत्नी राधेश्याम धोबी को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खंडार में भर्ती करवाया गया था। रात करीब 2 बजे उसकी डिलीवरी हुई। इस दौरान उसने बच्चे को जन्म दिया। थोड़ी देर बाद नर्स ने बच्चे के गन्दा पानी चल जाने की समस्या बताकर उन्हें सामान्य चिकित्सालय सवाईमाधोपुर रेफर करने की बात कही। इस पर हम उन्हें सवाईमाधोपुर ले जाने के लिए वाहन की व्यवस्था कर रहे थे। 108 एम्बुलेंस भी हॉस्पिटल पहुंच चुकी थी। जब हम रात करीब 3:30 बजे महिला और बच्चे को एम्बुलेंस में बिठाने के लिए वार्ड में लेने गए तो महिला उन्हें मृत अवस्था मे मिली। वही बच्चा जीवित था। इसके बाद हम मृतका व बच्चे को घर ले आये। लेकिन यहां गांव में महिला का अंतिम संस्कार करने के लिए श्मशान भूमि की व्यवस्था नहीं हुई।

इस मामले की प्रशासन को भी सूचना दी गयी। लेकिन दिनभर इंतजार के बाद भी प्रशासन की ओर से मौके पर कोई भी नहीं पहुँचा। सिर्फ पटवारी व गिरदावर द्वारा फोन पर वार्ता जरूर की गई थी। लेकिन करीब 12 घण्टे बाद भी समस्या का कोई समाधान नहीं निकला। घर के दरवाजे पर मृतका का शव रखा था। ऐसे में अंत में उन्हें महिला का अपने निजी खेतों में ही अंतिम संस्कार करना पड़ा।

शादी के बाद पहली बार घर आये थे दंपती
परिजनों ने बताया कि राधेश्याम मध्यप्रदेश में लम्बे समय से रहकर मजदूरी का कार्य करता था। उसने वहीं पर कोर्ट मैरिज की थी। शादी के बाद करीब 3 माह पूर्व पहली बार उनका बेटा व बहु घर आये थे, लेकिन डिलीवरी के दौरान उसकी पत्नी की मौत हो जाने से पूरे परिवार में मातम छा गया है। देवी सिंह तहसीलदार खंडार का कहना है कि श्मशान भूमि को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। इसमें मेरे द्वारा संबंधित अतिक्रमी के खिलाफ करवाई भी की जा चुकी है, लेकिन उसने उच्चाधिकारियों के यहां अपील कर दी है। ऐसे में न्यायालय में यह प्रकरण विचाराधीन है। इस मामले में पटवारी, गिरदावर व पुलिस को मौके पर पहुंचकर समझाइश से करवाई के आदेश दिए हैं।

