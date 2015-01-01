पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनकल्याणकारी योजनाएं प्रभावित:खंडार में 22 पटवार मंडलों पर नहीं है पटवारी

खंडार4 घंटे पहले
  • क्षेत्र में कुल 37 पटवार मंडल में 41 पद स्वीकृत, मात्र 17 पद भरे

तहसील कार्यालय खंडार व उपतहसील कार्यालय बहरावंडा कलां इन दिनों सरकारी उपेक्षा का शिकार होते नजर आ रहे हैं। यहां ग्रामीणों को न तो पर्याप्त पटवारी मिल पा रहे है और ना हीं नायब तहसीलदार व अन्य स्टाफ।ऐसे में ग्रामीणों को कभी तहसील, कभी उपतहसील कार्यालय तो कभी पटवार मंडलों पर चक्कर लगाने की मजबूरी बनी हुई है। इतना ही नहीं क्षेत्र में राजस्व स्टाफ की कमी के चलते सरकार की किसानों से जुड़ी जनकल्याणकारी योजनाएं भी प्रभावित होती नजर आ रही है। दूसरी ओर इस विकट समस्या के संबंध में कई बार भारतीय किसान संघ के पदाधिकारियों, कार्यकर्ताओं सहित ग्रामीणों द्वारा उच्चाधिकारियों को शिकायत की जा चुकी है लेकिन समस्या जस की तस है। तहसील कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार क्षेत्र में कुल 37 पटवार मंडल है। जिनपर कार्यालय के 4 पद सहित कुल 41 पद पटवारियों के स्वीकृत है। जिनमें से पटवारियों के कुल 17 पद भरे है। जिनमें 2 कार्यालय व 15 पटवार मंडलों पर पटवारी कार्यरत है तथा शेष 22 पटवार मंडलों पर लंबे समय से पटवारियों के पद रिक्त है। ऐसे में एक एक पटवारी पर दो से तीन पटवार मंडलों का अतिरिक्त चार्ज है।कार्यरत गिने चुने पटवारियों की हालत यह है कि उनसे अपने पदस्थापित पटवार हल्कों के साथ अतिरिक्त हल्कों के बस्तों का एक साथ बोझ भी नहीं उठ पा रहा है। ऐसे में किसान अपने राजस्व कार्यों के लिए आए दिन पटवारियों के चक्कर लगाते आसानी से देखे जा सकते है।

इन मंडलों पर नहीं पटवारीतहसील कार्यालय के अनुसार क्षेत्र में पटवारियों के 65 प्रतिशत पद वर्तमान में खाली पड़े है। जिनमें जेतपुर, पाली, जयलालपुरा, दौलतपुरा, पांवडी, मेई कलां, जयसिंहपुरा, बड़ौद, बरनावदा, तलावड़ा, नायपुर, तालड़ा, भूरी पहाड़ी, बहरावंडा कलां, आंकोदा, किशनगढ़ छाहरा, कोसरा, बिचपुरी गुजरान, बाजोली, कुरेड़ी, बालेर व गोठड़ा आदि 22 पटवार मंडलों पर पटवारियों के पद लंबे समय से खाली पड़े है। इसी तरह गोठबिहारी, डूंगरी व बहरावंडा कलां में गिरदावरों के पद भी रिक्त है।

