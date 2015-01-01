पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

किसानों से बिना रसीद वसूली:ऋण वितरण में पंजीयन के नाम पर किसानों से बिना रसीद वसूली

खंडार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गणेश आदर्श विद्या मंदिर खंडार में सोमवार को भारतीय किसान संघ के कार्यकर्ताओं एवं पदाधिकारियों की तहसील अध्यक्ष बालमुकंद चौधरी की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। बैठक में क्षेत्र के किसानों की ज्वलंत समस्याओं के मुद्दे सामने आए, जिन पर किसान पदाधिकारियों द्वारा गहनता से विचार विमर्श कर प्रशासन को अवगत कराने का निर्णय लिया गया। अंत में सभी कार्यकर्ताओं एवं पदाधिकारियों द्वारा बैठक स्थल से एक साथ कूच कर खंडार उपजिला कलेक्टर कार्यालय में पहुंचकर अपनी विभिन्न मांगों का ज्ञापनसौंपा गया।किसान पदाधिकारियों ने ज्ञापन में बताया कि ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति छाण व फलौदी द्वारा ऋण वितरण में पंजीयन के एवज में किसानों से तीन बार क्रमश: 50, 20 व 10 रुपए बिना रसीद दिए वसूले गए है। जबकि जिले में कहीं पर भी किसानों से पैसे नहीं लिए गए है। ऐसे में किसानों को या तो उनके पैसे वापस दिलाए जाए या फिर उन्हें वसूली के पैसों की रसीद दिलाने की मांग की है।इसी तरह मंडियों में 1300-1400 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बिक रहे किसानों के बाजरे की समर्थन मूल्य 2150 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल पर सरकारी खरीद की व्यवस्था करने, मार्च माह में क्षेत्र में हुई ओलावृष्टि से नष्ट फसलों की क्षतिपूर्ति राशि व फसल बीमा राशि शीघ्र दिलवाने, वर्षों से गंदगी से भरी पड़ी गिलाईसागर बांध की नहरों की साफ सफाई, खुदाई व मरम्मत कार्य शीघ्र करवाने, चिकित्सा, बिजली, आंगनबाड़ी कर्मियों को ड्यूटी समय में ड्रेस कोड का पालन अनिवार्य रूप से करवाने, किसानों को खेती सिचाई के लिए निरंतर 8 घंटे बिजली दिलाने, 72 घंटे में अनिवार्यरूप से जले हुए ट्रांसफार्मर बदलवाने, क्षेत्र में जारी होने वाले कृषि एवं घरेलू कनेक्शनों की प्रत्येक माह की सूची पॉवर हाऊस, सहायक व कनिष्ठ अभियंता व ग्राम पंचायत कार्यालयों पर चस्पा करने, जिले की अन्य 7 तहसीलों के समान तहसील कार्यालय खंडार में स्टाफ नियुक्त करने, तहसील क्षेत्र के सभी हल्का पटवार कार्यालयों पर पटवारियों की प्रतिदिन अनिवार्य उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित कर उन्हें मुख्यालयों पर ठहरने हेतु पाबंद करने सहित 21 बिंदुओं का ज्ञापन सौपा गया।इस मौके पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने संगठन के अखिल भारतीय कार्यकारिणी के उपाध्यक्ष प्रभाकर केलकर के दिवंगत हो जाने पर 2 मिनट का मौन रखकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि भी अर्पित की। इस अवसर पर प्रांतीय उपाध्यक्ष सुमेर सिंह शेखावत, पूर्व जिला उपाध्यक्ष अमरदीप सिंह, घनश्याम सैनी, महावीर सैनी, जगदीश प्रसाद मीणा, हनुमान प्रसाद गुर्जर, हरिनारायण गुर्जर, हेमराज पटेल, हनुमान प्रसाद शर्मा सहित अनेक पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता माैजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें