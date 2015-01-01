पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पैदल चलना भी हुआ दुश्वार:गादोता से मामडोली तक सड़क मार्ग क्षतिग्रस्त, पैदल चलना भी हुआ दुश्वार

खिरनी4 घंटे पहले
खिरनी बौंली रोड से जा रहे लिंक रोड देवता गादोता से मामडोली तक का डामरीकरण सड़क मार्ग पूर्ण रूप से क्षतिग्रस्त होने से आने जाने वाले राहगीरों सहित दुपहिया वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।गांव के बिहारी लाल बैरवा, रामकरण मीणा, रामराज मीणा, कमलेश मीणा, कैलाश बैरवा सहित कई ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि देवता से मामडोली तक डामरीकरण सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त होकर उसमें गहरे गड्ढे हो गए है तथा गांव के हैंडपंपों का पानी गड्ढों में ही भरा रहता है,जिससे ग्रामीणों का पैदल निकलना भी मुश्किल हो रहा है।तथा दुपहिया वाहन चालक गिरकर चोटिल हो रहे है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि क्षेत्र में अवैध बजरी खनन के चलते रोजाना सैकड़ों की संख्या में बजरी से भरी हुई ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियां निकलती है, जिससे सड़क टूटकर उसमें गहरे गड्ढे हो गए है। वहीं सड़क के दोनों किनारों पर विलायती बबूल के पेड़ सड़क के दोनों किनारों पर झुक रहे है जिससे घुमाव पर आगे के वाहन दिखाई नहीं देने पर कई बार बाइक सवार रात के अंधेरे में दुर्घटना के शिकार हो जाते है। ग्रामीणों ने सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग से गादोता से मामडोली तक डामरीकरण सड़क बनवाने की मांग की है, साथ रोड के किनारों से विलायती बबूल के पेड़ों को कटवाने की मांग की है।

