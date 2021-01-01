पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि:कोटपूतली ब्लॉक के 336 व पावटा के 323 आयकरदाता किसान बन गए गरीब, केन्द्र सरकार करेगी अब 63.84 लाख रु की वसूली

कोटपूतली3 घंटे पहले
तहसील कार्यालय में पीएम किसान निधि योजना के आवेदन जमा करता कार्मिक। - Dainik Bhaskar
तहसील कार्यालय में पीएम किसान निधि योजना के आवेदन जमा करता कार्मिक।
  • जिले के 4333 किसानों ने अपात्र होने के बावजूद योजना का ले लिया लाभ

केन्द्र सरकार की और से अन्नदाता किसान के लिए चलाई जा रही प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के तहत अब जयपुर जिले के अन्नदाताओं से 2 करोड़ 60 लाख 64 हजार रुपए की वसूली की जाएगी। दरअसल जिले में इस योजना के लिए आवेदन करने वाले 4 हजार 333 अन्नदाता, करदाता निकलकर सामने आए है। यह वसूली इन करदाताओं से की जाएगी।

चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि जिले में कोटपूतली ब्लॉक में अपात्र 336 किसानों ने 33.84 लाख रुपए की राशि उठा ली। इन किसानों में से 271 किसान आयकरदाता है जबकि 65 किसान सरकारी कार्मिक है। इसी प्रकार पावटा ब्लॉक के 323 किसानों ने 30 लाख रुपए की राशि उठा ली। इनमें से 276 किसान आयकरदाता है जबकि 47 सरकारी नौकरी में कार्यरत है। अब केंद्र सरकार ने राज्य सरकार को ऐसे किसानों की सूची थमाकर खाता संख्या दी है। कहा कि राज्य सरकार इन किसानों से पैसाें की वसूली कराने के बाद इस खाते में पैसा जमा कराए। जिले के 4333 किसानों ने जो अपात्र होने के बावजूद इस योजना का लाभ उठा लिया।

आयकर विभाग से आधार नंबर चैक कराए तो सामने आए चाैंकाने वाले तथ्य

कोटपूतली उपखंड में कोटपूतली ब्लॉक के 20 हजार 290 किसानों ने इस योजना के लिए आवेदन किया जबकि पावटा ब्लॉक में 21 हजार 532 किसानों ने इस योजना के लिए आवेदन किया। कोटपूतली ब्लॉक में 336 व पावटा ब्लॉक में 323 आयकरदाता व सरकारी नौकरी में कार्यरत किसानों ने भी इस योजना का लाभ उठा लिया।

तहसील कार्यालय के सूचना सहायक रतिराम ने बताया कि अब अायकरदाता किसानों से वसूली की जाएगी। इसके अलावा कोटपूतली ब्लॉक के 184 व पावटा ब्लॉक के 471 किसान ऐसे है जिनका आधार कार्ड से नाम मिलान नहीं खाता है। जबकि कोटपूतली ब्लॉक के 252 व पावटा के 318 किसान ऐसे है जिनकी बैंक खाता डिटेल सही नहीं है। इन्हें बार-बार तहसील कार्यालय व पटवारियों द्वारा सूचित करने के बावजूद ये अपने आवेदन दुरुस्त नहीं करवा रहे हैं। वे अविलंब तहसील कार्यालय में अपने आवेदन दुरुस्त करवाएं। साथ ही अपात्र किसान जिन्होने अवैध रूप से किस्ते उठा ली है वे पीएम किसान एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव एक्सपंसेज अकाउंट में राशि भिजवाना सुनिश्चित करें।

क्या हैं प्रधानमंत्री सम्मान निधि योजना

पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना केन्द्र सरकार की है। इस योजना की शुरुआत 1 दिसंबर 2018 से की गई थी। योजना में 2 हैक्टेयर भूमिधारी लघु व सीमांत किसानों को शामिल किया गया था। इसमें किसान, उसकी पत्नी व उसके छोटे बच्चों को शामिल किया गया था। ऐसे किसानों की पहचान करने का जिम्मा राज्य सरकारों को दिया गया था।

पैसा सीधे किसानों के खाते में केन्द्र सरकार ने डाला था। इस योजना से करदाताओं को अलग रखा गया था। आवेदन करवाते समय आधार कार्ड की अनिवार्यता की गई थी। सरकार ने इनकम टैक्स विभाग से आधार कार्ड के जरिए डाटा मैच कराए तो यह खुलासा हुआ। हकीकत सामने आई कि आयकरदाता होते हुए भी किसानों ने यह राशि उठा ली, जबकि योजना में स्पष्ट था कि जो किसान करदाता व सरकारी नौकरी में है। वे योजना के पात्र नहीं होंगे।

