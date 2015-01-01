पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेयरमैन चुनाव:दोनों दलों का अपनी-अपनी जीत का दावा, लेकिन अब असल चिंता क्रॉस वोटिंग की

कोटपूतली4 घंटे पहले
चेयरमैन चुनाव के लिए हांलाकि अभी तीन दिन शेष है। लेकिन भाजपा, कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के बीच बाड़ाबंदी जारी है। दोनों ही पार्टियां सहित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी चेयरमैन बनाने के दावों के साथ ही भाग दौड़ तेज कर दी है। जीते हुए पार्षदों को सुरक्षित स्थान पर भेजा जा रहा है।

कोटपूतली पालिका में 40 वार्ड है जिनमें से कांग्रेस व भाजपा को 8-8 सीटें मिली है जबकि 24 सीटों पर निर्दलीयों ने बाजी मारी है। दोनों ही दलों को पार्षदों की खरीद फरोख्त के साथ-साथ क्राॅस वोटिंग की चिंता सता रही है बताया जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस पार्षद व उनके समर्थकों को जयपुर से बाहर भेजा गया है जबकि भाजपा पार्षदों व उनके समर्थकों को हरियाणा में भेजा गया है।

कोटपूतली : जांच के दौरान सभी नामांकन फॉर्म वैध
20 दिसंबर को होने वाले नगरपालिका चेयरमैन के चुनाव को लेकर बुधवार को नगरपालिका कार्यालय में रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एसडीएम सुनीता मीणा ने भरे गए नामांकन पत्रों की जांच में चेयरमैन पद के पांचों प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन फॉर्म वैध पाए गए।
एसडीएम मीणा ने बताया कि गुरुवार दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापसी होगे इसके तुरंत बाद चुनाव चिह्नों का आवंटन होगा। तहसीलदार सूर्यकांत शर्मा ने बताया कि कांग्रेस से पुष्पा सैनी, भाजपा से सुषमा सैनी, निर्दलीय कांता सैनी, मीनू बंसल व रेणू का नामांकन जांच के दौरान वैध पाया गया। इस मौके पर पावटा तहसीलदार अभिषेक सिंह, चुनाव कार्यालय प्रभारी रामवीर यादव, पप्पूराम आदि उपस्थित थे।

नामांकन संवीक्षा में तीनों आवेदन सही मिले
विराटनगर | 20 दिसंबर को होने वाले नगरपालिका चेयरमैन के चुनाव काे लेकर एसडीएम राजवीरसिंह यादव के निर्देशन में हुई संवीक्षा में तीनों आवेदन सही मिले है। एसडीएम ने बताया कि चेयरमैन चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस से सुमिता सैनी,भाजपा से नीतू शर्मा व निर्दलीय ममता शर्मा ने आवेदन जमा कराए थे। नामांकन संवीक्षा में तीनों प्रत्याशियों के आवेदन सही मिले। उन्होंने बताया कि नाम वापसी गुरूवार दाेपहर 3 बजे तक है। आज तस्वीर साफ होगी।

