गाजर की बंपर आवक, मंडी में जगह पड़ी कम:दिल्ली हाइवे पर पांच किमी लंबे जाम से कोटपूतली ठहरा

कोटपूतलीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चालक व आमजन हो रहे परेशान
  • गाजर से भरे 600 वाहन खाली नहीं होने से हाइवे पर थमे चक्के, देर रात तक लगा रहा जाम
  • 20 -30 रुपए प्रति किलो बिक रही है गाजर, प्रतिबीघा 30 हजार की अतिरिक्त आमदनी हो रही है किसानों को
  • पुलिस जाब्ता कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में रहा व्यस्त
  • शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने में हुई मुश्किल

कस्बे में बानसूर रोड पर स्थित सब्जी मंडी में इन दिनों रोजाना 40 किलो वजनी 10 हजार कट्टों की गाजर की आवक हो रही है। सब्जी मंडी में जगह की कमी व मूलभूत सुविधा नहीं होने के कारण व्यापारी व काश्तकार परेशान है। हालांकि सब्जी मंडी में गाजर की बंपर आवक होने के कारण कृषि उपज मंडी के पिछवाड़े में अस्थायी सब्जी मंडी लगाने की अनुमति मंडी प्रशासन ने दे रखी है।

लेकिन वहां पक्का प्लेटफॉर्म नहीं होने के कारण काश्तकार व व्यापारियों को मजबूरन मिट्टी में ही गाजरों को रखना पड़ रहा है। शुक्रवार को वाहनों के कारण करीब पांच किमी लंबा जाम लग गया। पुलिस स्टाफ कांस्टेबल भर्ती में तैनात होने से देर रात तक जाम लगा रहा। मुसाफिर व आमजन परेशान रहे।
जाम के कारण दूसरे दिन तुल रहा किसानों का माल
इधर, गाजर की आवक इन दिनों इतनी अधिक है कि मंडी में वाहन नहीं समां रहे है। इस कारण बानसूर मोड़ पर दिनभर जाम के हालात बने रहते है। कई बार तो पुलिस थाने का पूरा स्टाॅफ को ही जाम खुलवाने के लिए मशक्कत करनी पड़ती है। साथ ही जाम में फंसने के कारण सबसे अधिक नुकसान किसानों को उठाना पड़ रहा है। जाम में फंसे रहने के कारण समय पर उनके माल की बोली नहीं लगती है और उनको घंटों इंतजार करना पड़ता है। कई बार तो हालात यह होते है कि दूसरे दिन उनका माल तुलता है। इधर व्यापारी भी परेशान है। जाम के कारण समय पर किसान मंडी में नहीं पहुंच पाने के कारण व्यापारी भी इंतजार करते रहते है।

हरियाणा, पंजाब, दिल्ली, हिमाचल प्रदेश जा रही है गाजर
कोटपूतली ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के 171 गांवों सहित अलवर व हरियाणा के नांगल चौधरी क्षेत्र से गाजर आ रही है। बोली लगने के बाद गाजर हरियाणा, पंजाब, दिल्ली व हिमाचल प्रदेश जा रही है।
- प्रीति शर्मा, सचिव, कृषि उपज मंडी
अिधकतर स्टाफ कांस्टेबल परीक्षा में लगे, फिर भी दो जवान खुलवा रहे जाम
बानसूर रोड पर शुक्रवार दिनभर जाम के हालात बने रहे। शहर में गाजर की बंपर आवक होने से ज्यादा समस्या हो गई। कोटपूतली सर्किल के सभी पुलिस थानों के अधिकांश पुलिसकर्मियों को विभिन्न जगहों पर कांस्टेबल परीक्षा में लगाया हुआ है। बावजूद इसके बानसूर रोड पर दो पुलिसकर्मियों को लगाकर जाम खुलवाया जा रहा है, लेकिन वाहनों की अधिकता के कारण समस्या आ रही है। - दिनेश यादव, डीएसपी

रोज 600 पिकअप व 60 ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियां आ रही

इन दिनों गाजर की बंपर आवक है। रोज करीब 10 हजार कट्टे गाजर के सब्जी मंडी में आ रहे है। इनको लेकर 500-600 पिकअप व 50-60 ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियां आ रहे है। इनकी कीमत करीब 1 करोड़ रुपए बताई जा रही है। खरीफ व रबी की फसल के बीच मात्र दो माह गाजर की बंपर पैदावार से किसानों को अच्छी आय हो रही है। गाजर करीब 45 दिन में तैयार हो जाती है। किसान सुगन सैनी व दिलीप भरगड़ ने बताया कि गाजर की पैदावार एक बीघा भूमि में 20 क्विंटल हो जाती है। इससे करीब 30-40 हजार रुपए की प्रति बीघा आमदनी हो जाती है। शुक्रवार को गाजर मंडी में 20 से 30 रुपए के बीच बिकी।

सब्जी मंडी विस्तार के लिए 9 हजार वर्गगज जमीन आवंटित

मंडी सचिव ने बताया कि इन दिनों गाजर की बंपर आवक होने से मंडी में जगह की कमी पड़ रही है। अस्थायी रूप से कृषि उपज मंडी के पिछवाड़े में जगह आवंटित कर दी गई है। मंडी प्रशासन ने सब्जी मंडी विस्तार के लिए कृषि उपज मंडी की करीब 9 हजार वर्गगज जमीन आवंटित कर दी है जिस पर मूलभूत सुविधाओं का निर्माण युद्ध स्तर पर जारी है। शीघ्र दुकानों का आंवटन सब्जी व्यापारियों को किया जाएगा।

कृषि उपज मंडी की 3 बीघा जमीन को 1.5 करोड़ से फल सब्जी मंडी के लिए बना रहे
लंबे समय से विस्तारित सब्जी मंडी की मांग कर रहे सब्जी व्यापारियों के लिए राहत भरी खबर है। राज्यमंत्री राजेन्द्र सिंह यादव के प्रयास से सब्जी मंडी के लिए कृषि उपज मंडी में रिक्त पड़ी तीन बीघा भूमि आवंटित की गई है। इस आवंटित जमीन में मूलभूत सुविधाओं के विस्तार के लिए सरकार ने 1 करोड़ 5 लाख रुपए मंजूर किए है। मंडी सचिव प्रीति शर्मा ने बताया कि आवंटित भूमि पर आंतरिक सीसी रोड के लिए 49.50 लाख रुपए, प्लेटफॉर्म के लिए 29.50 लाख, चारदीवारी व चेन फेंसिंग के लिए 20 लाख, प्याऊ व यूरिनल ब्लॉक के लिए 6 लाख रुपए की स्वीकृति जारी हुई है। इसका कार्य राजस्थान राज्य कृषि विपणन बोर्ड करवा रहा है। कृषि उपज मंडी समिति आवंटित जमीन में मूलभूत सुविधाओं के निर्माण के बाद 42 दुकानों का आवंटन करेगा। प्रत्येक दुकान का साइज 15 बाई 30 होगी। दुकान के आगे 10 फुट चौड़ा प्लेटफॉर्म होगा। मंडी सचिव के अनुसार आवंटन प्रक्रिया शीघ्र शुरू की जाएगी।

