उद्धघाटन:ग्रामीण बच्चों को गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा मुहैया कराना सरकार की मंशा

कोटपूतलीएक घंटा पहले
  • राजकीय सरदार उमावि के अंग्रेजी माध्यम व राजकीय संस्कृत विद्यालय के क्रमोन्नत समारोह में राज्यमंत्री ने कहा

स्टेट मोटर गैराज राज्यमंत्री राजेन्द्र सिंह यादव ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार प्रत्येक वर्ग के विद्यार्थियों को सरकारी स्कूलों में गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा उपलब्ध करवाने के सार्थक प्रयास कर रही है। इसके तहत मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने राजकीय विद्यालयों में महात्मा गांधी विद्यालय योजना के तहत अंग्रेजी माध्यम की शिक्षा की शुरुआत की।

ताकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रहने वाले किसान, मजदूर सहित अन्य पिछड़े, शोषित व वंचित वर्गो के विद्यार्थी भी अंग्रेजी माध्यम से आधुनिक शिक्षा हासिल कर सके। यादव शुक्रवार को राजकीय सरदार उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के हिन्दी से अंग्रेजी माध्यम में क्रमोन्नत होने पर उद्घाटन समारोह में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि पद से बोल रहे थे। कहा कि कोटपूतली क्षेत्र भाग्यशाली है कि यहां एक नहीं बल्कि दो-दो अंग्रेजी माध्यम के विद्यालय खुले है। अध्यक्षता एडीएम डॉ. सत्यवीर यादव ने की। कार्यक्रम में बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले विद्यार्थियों व शत प्रतिशत परीक्षा परिणाम देने वाले शिक्षकों को भी सम्मानित किया गया। प्रधानाचार्या मनोरमा यादव ने अतिथियों का स्वागत करते हुए प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत किया। विशिष्ट अतिथि एसडीएमसी सदस्य पवन सैनी, अमरसिंह यादव, पूर्व सीबीईओ सुभाष चंद शर्मा, आरपी राजेन्द्र सैनी, शार्दुल सिंह यादव, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष छीत्तरमल सैनी थे। संचालन करण सिंह, सुनीता यादव व मनीषा यादव ने संयुक्त रूप से किया। राज्यमंत्री यादव ने स्कूल भवन का निरीक्षण करते हुए पौधारोपण भी किया एवं सोलर पैनल लगाने की घोषणा करते हुए विद्यालय के विकास में वित्तीय सहायता उपलब्ध करवाने का आश्वासन दिया।

इससे पहले राज्यमंत्री यादव को एनसीसी कैडेटस ने गॉर्ड ऑफ ऑनर देते हुए स्कूल भवन तक ले गए। इसी प्रकार लक्ष्मी नगर स्थित राजकीय प्रवेशिका संस्कृत विद्यालय के क्रमोन्नत समारोह में राज्यमंत्री यादव ने शिरकत करते हुए कहा कि क्षेत्र के चहुंमुखी विकास के लिए सरकार की अनेक जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं के माध्यम से क्षेत्र में विकास के नए आयाम स्थापित किए जा रहे है। उन्होंने अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान करवाए गए विकास कार्यों की जानकारी दी विशिष्ट अतिथि ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष छितरमल सैनी, रघुवीर यादव, जयराम सैनी, भीखाराम सैनी, भीम पटेल, लालचंद सैनी, रमेश सैनी, रामचंद्र सैनी उपस्थित थे। संस्था प्रधान गुरदयाल सिंह, शिक्षक एवं प्रेरक अध्यापक सीताराम शर्मा ने भामाशाह का आभार व्यक्त किया। भामाशाह रामू ठेकेदार, बाबूलाल कोकचा, लीला राम सैनी, शांति शर्मा, फूलचंद सैनी आदि का अभिनंदन किया गया। मंत्री यादव ने स्कूल में 5 कक्षा कक्षों का निर्माण करवाने, भीखाराम सैनी ने स्कूल की चारदीवारी का निर्माण, रमेश चंद सैनी ने फर्श पर टाइल लगवाने की घोषणा की। मंच संचालन प्रीति शेखावत ने किया।

