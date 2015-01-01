पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवनिर्मित कक्षों का उद्घाटन:बेटियां आगे बढ़ेगी तो पूरा समाज आगे बढ़ेगा

कोटपूतली4 घंटे पहले
कोटपूतली|टापरी में कक्षा कक्षों के उद्धाटन समारोह में राज्य मंत्री यादव का अभिनंदन करते ग्रामीण।
  • टापरी में राजकीय बालिका उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय में नवनिर्मित कक्षा कक्षों का उद्घाटन

स्टेट मोटर गैराज राज्यमंत्री राजेन्द्रसिंह यादव ने शनिवार को टापरी में भामाशाह चनेजा परिवार द्वारा राजकीय बालिका उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय में समाजसेवी स्व. ग्यारसाराम चनेजा व मूलाराम चनेजा की पुण्य स्मृति में बनाए गए दो कक्षा कक्षों का बतौर मुख्य अतिथि फीता काटकर उद्घाटन किया।

यादव ने भामाशाह परिवार द्वारा करवाए गए विकास कार्यों की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि क्षेत्र के विकास में सरकार की ओर से कोई कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। भामाशाह परिवार द्वारा बालिका शिक्षा को आगे बढ़ाने के जो प्रयास किए गए है वह अभूतपूर्व है।

यादव ने कहा कि बेटियां आगे बढ़ेगी तो पूरा समाज तरक्की करेगा। उन्होंने बालिका शिक्षा पर ज्यादा से ज्यादा जोर देकर समाज के प्रत्येक वर्ग से आगे आकर सहयोग करने की बात कही। भामाशाह चनेजा परिवार द्वारा दान की गई आधा बीघा भूमि पर शीघ्र ही स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र निर्माण का भी आश्वासन दिया।

कार्यक्रम में रामरतनदास महाराज, अरूण भारती महाराज व आजाद नाथ महाराज द्वारा आर्शीवचन कहे गए। रामचंद्र मुनीम व जीवराज मुनीम ने अतिथियों का स्वागत किया। विशिष्ट अतिथि पूर्व विधायक रामचन्द्र रावत, सीबीईओ अनिल यादव, सरपंच मुकेश देवी, यूथ कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रदेश महासचिव भीम पटेल, डीसीसी सचिव सांवत गुर्जर, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष छीत्तरमल सैनी, बीएल यादव ने भी विचार व्यक्त किए।

इस मौके पर पूर्व जिला प्रमुख दाताराम सूद, सुरेश चैयरमैन, सतीश प्रधान, प्रताप यादव, बसंत भरगड़, सेडुराम कसाना, मालीराम, रमेश पायला, इन्द्राज सरपंच, सांवत सरपंच, धर्मवीर यादव, शीशराम सरपंच, कर्मवीर बोकन, जौहरीमल वर्मा, रामकरण यादव, रामप्रताप, करण सिंह, विनोद सरपंच ,पनियाला सरपंच लक्ष्मण रावत, गोनेड़ा सरपंच देवेन्द्र रावत, धर्मपाल रावत, भोमाराम, पंसस रामौतार गुर्जर, प्रभु पटेल शामिल है।

इसके अलावा रामसिंह सूद, घीसाराम, राजेन्द्र सैनी, प्रदीप कुमार, इन्द्राज म्हासी, बनवारी छावड़ी, पूर्व प्रधान रामेश्वर रावत, विनोद कसाना, सरपंच अर्जुन लाल, संदीप रावत, दीपक गुर्जर, पृथ्वी सिंह शेखावत, सतीश, कैलाश रहीसा, दुर्गा सिंह दायमा, जयराम गुर्जर, ओमप्रकाश चनेजा, ताराचंद सहित बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे। इससे पूर्व अतिथियों ने मां सरस्वती की प्रतिमा के समक्ष दीप प्रज्जवलित कर कार्यक्रम की शुरूआत की।

