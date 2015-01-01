पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:दो अध्यक्षों के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव आया, 4 बार रहे प्रशासक

कोटपूतली4 घंटे पहले
  • 21 अगस्त से पालिका बोर्ड प्रशासक के जिम्मे है

निकाय चुनाव को लेकर जहां हर वार्ड में जीत हार के समीकरणों व नामांकन दाखिले को लेकर चर्चा हो रही है। वहीं कुछ ऐसे भी प्रत्याशी है जो खुद व उनके परिवार बेहद चर्चा में है। दरअसल 3 दशकों की बात की जाए तो शहरी सरकार की सियासत इन परिवारों के इर्द गिर्द रही है। कभी ये खुद मैदान में रहते है तो कभी इनके परिवार के सदस्य।

1990 से यहां के पालिका चुनाव में चाहे कांग्रेस जीते या भाजपा, इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता। पालिकाध्यक्ष के 1990 के चुनाव में शंकरलाल सैनी निर्वाचित हुए। हालांकि 2 साल बाद वे निलंबित हो गए। 1995 में प्रकाश चंद सैनी अध्यक्ष बने लेकिन 2 साल बाद उनके खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पारित होने पर रमेश अग्रवाल अध्यक्ष बने।

बाद में न्यायालय आदेश से पुन: प्रकाश चंद सैनी अध्यक्ष बने। इसके बाद पालिकाध्यक्ष का कार्यकाल सुशीला सैनी व कांता सैनी के बीच रहा। पालिकाध्यक्ष की सीट महिला के लिए आरक्षित होने से राजनीति में सक्रिय शंकरलाल को अपनी पुत्रवधू सुशीला सैनी व प्रकाश चंद सैनी को अपनी पत्नी कांता सैनी को चुनाव मैदान में उतारना पड़ा।

साल 2000 से 2003 तक शंकरलाल की पुत्रवधू सुशीला सैनी, 2003 से 2005 तक प्रकाश चंद सैनी की पत्नी कांता सैनी, 2005 से 2010 तक सुशीला सैनी, 2010 से 2015 तक कांता सैनी अध्यक्ष रही। 2015 में शंकरलाल सैनी की तीसरी पीढ़ी में शामिल पौत्र महेंद्र सैनी अध्यक्ष चुने गए।

9 जुलाई 2019 काे अनियमितताओं के आरोप में चेयरमैन महेंद्र सैनी को सरकार ने निलंबित कर दिया। इसके बाद दीपा सैनी चेयरमैन बनी। हाई कोर्ट से सरकार के निलंबन आदेश पर रोक लगने से 7 जनवरी 2020 को पुन: महेंद्र सैनी चेयरमैन बने। 21 अगस्त 2020 को नगरपालिका बोर्ड का कार्यकाल खत्म होने के बाद अधिशासी अधिकारी प्रशासक बने।

