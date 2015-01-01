पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लूट:व्यापारी की आंखों में फेंकी लाल मिर्च, बैग में रखी सवा दो लाख रुपए की नगदी लेकर बदमाश फरार

कोटपूतली42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रायकरणपुरा में वारदात, पुलिस ने खंगाले सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज, ग्रामीणों का धरना

रायकरणपुरा में किराणे की दुकान बंद कर अपने घर जा रहे एक व्यापारी की आंखों में लाल मिर्च फेंककर उसके बैग में रखी सवा दो लाख रुपए की नगदी, कागजात व चाबियां लूट ले जाने का मामला सामने आया है। वारदात के बाद पुलिस के आलाधिकारियों ने मौका मुआयना कर सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले, लेकिन देर रात तक बदमाशों का कोई सुराग नहीं लग पाया था।

पीड़ित व्यापारी नरेन्द्र बंसल।
पीड़ित व्यापारी नरेन्द्र बंसल।

पुलिस के अनुसार नांगलचौधरी निवासी नरेन्द्र कुमार बंसल रोजाना की तरह गुरुवार रात 8:30 बजे अपनी दुकान बंद कर बाइक से घर जा रहा था कि रास्ते में बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने व्यापारी की बाईक का पीछा करते हुए उसकी आंखों में लाल मिर्च पाउडर फेंक दिया। अचानक हुए घटनाक्रम से व्यापारी बाइक सहित नीचे गिर गया। बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने उसके पास बैग में रखे सवा 2 लाख की नगदी, बहीखाते व चाबियां लेकर फरार हो गए। वारदात के बाद व्यापारी जैसे तैसे उठकर पास ही मकान में पहुंचा और पूरे घटनाक्रम से अपने दोस्त को अवगत कराया। पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। रात को डीएसपी दिनेश यादव, एसएचओ इंद्राज सिंह भारी पुलिस जाब्ता सहित मौके पर पहुंचे ओर नांकाबंदी करवाकर बदमाशों की तलाश शुरू की। पुलिस ने बताया कि व्यापारी ने पूछताछ में बताया कि वह डेढ़ लाख कोटपूतली देने के लिए लाया था लेकिन कोटपूतली नहीं जा सका। इसलिए उसके बैग में डेढ़ लाख रुपए के अलावा दिनभर की दुकानदारी के करीब सवा दो लाख रुपए रखे हुए थे।

वारदात के बाद ग्रामीणों में भारी रोष है। शुक्रवार को बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पीडित व्यापारी के साथ ग्रामीणों ने मार्ग पर धरना भी दिया। पुलिस आसपास दुकानों में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है। एसएचओ ने बताया कि वारदात हरियाणा क्षेत्र में हुई है। इसलिए एफआईआर जीरो नंबरी काटकर जांच के लिए नांगलचौधरी थाने को भिजवाई गई है।
संदिग्ध अवस्था में मौत
कल्याणपुरा खुर्द निवासी सुभाष चंद ने मामला दर्ज कराया कि उसके पिता गुरूदयाल की अचानक तबीयत खराब हो जाने पर उसे बीडीएम अस्पताल लाया गया जहां चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि हाॅर्ट अटैक से उनकी मृत्यु हुई। पुलिस ने मृग रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें