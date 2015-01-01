पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डायवर्ट:किसानों के महापड़ाव का तीसरा दिन, दिल्ली लेन पर भारी वाहनों का डायवर्जन

कोटपूतली38 मिनट पहले
शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर किसानों के महापड़ाव को लेकर तीसरे दिन मंगलवार को भी हाइवे की जयपुर से दिल्ली जाने वाली लेन पर भारी वाहनों को कोटपूतली से आगे नही जाने दिया। डीएसपी दिनेश यादव, एसएचओ महावीर सिंह भारी पुलिस जाब्ते के साथ कोटपूतली के बानसूर कट पर दिल्ली जाने वाले भारी वाहनों को अलवर की और डायवर्ट कर दिया।

पनियाला पुलिस द्वारा भी दिल्ली जाने वाले वाहनों को पनियाला से नांगल चौधरी, नारनौल होते हुए डायवर्ट किया गया। राष्ट्रीय किसान महासभा के बैनर तले किसान नेता बनवारीलाल कुड़ी, भगवान सहाय यादव ने मंगलवार को आंदोलन के समर्थन में अनशन में भाग लिया। इन्हें योगेन्द्र यादव ने दूध पिलाकर अनशन को तुड़वाया। इस मौके पर राधेश्याम यादव, विक्रम, बलवान पूनिया, रंजीत सिंह, राजू, मुसद्दी लाल यादव, रामपाल जाट, किशोरीलाल आदि उपस्थित थे।

