दुष्कर्मी गिरफ्तार:दुष्कर्म का आरोपी एक साल बाद पकड़ा गया

लालसोट2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपखंड की मंडावरी पुलिस ने थाना प्रभारी भरत लाल मीणा की अगुवाई में 1 साल से फरार चल रहा बलात्कार का वारंटी मुलजिम शेर खान को गिरफ्तार करने की कार्रवाई की है।थाना प्रभारी भरत लाल मीणा ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि मंडावरी पुलिस थाना अंतर्गत क्षेत्र के गांव की विवाहिता ने 2 नवंबर 2019 को प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराकर बताया कि 1 नवंबर की रात लगभग 11:30 बजे वह अपने घर पर थी। पीड़िता ने बताया कि उसका पति पलंग का व्यापार करने मध्यप्रदेश गया हुआ था तथा उसके घर पर बुजुर्ग ससुर थे जो दूसरे कमरे में सो रहे थे ।पीड़िता पेशाब करके जैसे ही अपने कमरे में जाने लगी तो शेर खान जाति मुसलमान निवासी अचलपुरा उसके घर में आ गया तथा पीड़िता का मुंह को भीच कर जबर्दस्ती कमरे में ले गया और कमरा बंद करके चाकू निकालकर पीड़िता के गर्दन पर लगा दिया और जान से मारने की धमकी देकर जबरदस्ती उसके साथ बलात्कार किया। जब पीड़िता ने चिल्लाने की कोशिश की तो शेर खान ने प्रार्थीया के मुंह में कपड़ा ठूंस दिया और तीन बार उसके साथ बलात्कार किया। पीड़िता ने जब जोर से दरवाजा बजाया तब लोगों ने आकर पीड़ितों को बचाया और तन को ढकने के लिए कपड़े दिए । इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई तथा मामला दर्ज करवाया । पुलिस ने अभियोग को धारा 376 आईपीसी में पंजीबद्ध कर अनुसंधान जारी कर दिया। इधर आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए थाना प्रभारी भरत लाल मीणा की नेतृत्व में विशेष टीम का गठन कर गिरफ्तारी के लिए कार्यवाही की। साइबर सेल की मदद से मोबाइल लोकेशन मुखबिर से मिली सूचना और तथ्यों का आकलन कर टीम ने छापा मारकर मुलजिम शेरखान उम्र 28 वर्ष निवासी अचलपुरा को दोसा से 22 नवंबर को गिरफ्तार करने की कार्रवाई की है।

