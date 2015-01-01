पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पालिका चुनाव:पालिका चुनाव में भाजपा ने बनाए संयोजक वार्ड प्रभारी

लालसोट2 घंटे पहले
  • पार्षद का टिकट चाहने वाले अभ्यार्थी अपना आवेदन वार्ड चुनाव संयोजक अथवा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष को जमा करा सकेंगे

नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा में टिकट चाहने वाले लोगों के सर्वे के लिए वार्ड संयोजक ओर प्रभारियों की नियुक्ति की है। नगर अध्यक्ष दिनेश जोशी तथा भाजपा प्रवक्ता अभिनव त्रिपाठी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि पार्षद का टिकट चाहने वाले अभ्यार्थी अपना आवेदन वार्ड चुनाव संयोजक अथवा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष को जमा करा सकेंगे। आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 16 नवंबर है । आवेदन फार्म नगर अध्यक्ष से प्राप्त किए जा सकेंगे । उन्होंने बताया कि वार्ड 1 में संयोजक पुरषोत्तम जोशी प्रभारी राम खिलाड़ी मीणा वार्ड 2 में संयोजक राम मनोहर बेरवा प्रभारी बलराम बेरवा वार्ड तीन में जगदीश स्वामी प्रभारी हरकेश मटलाना वार्ड चार में दिनेश स्वामी प्रभारी त्रिलोक शर्मा हो दा य ली वार्ड पांच में लक्ष्मण दास स्वामी प्रभारी ओम प्रकाश वार्ड 6 में मुरारी लाल बोहरा प्रभारी केदार मीणा वार्ड सात में अनिल बुर्जा प्रभारी लड्डू मीणा ,वार्ड 8 में रवि हाडा प्रभारी ओमप्रकाश सुरतपुरा वार्ड 9 में मीठालाल गौतम प्रभारी महेश पटेल वार्ड 10 में प्रभारी कांजी सुरतपुरा वार्ड 11 में जोहरीलाल पहाड़िया प्रभारी प्रेम सिंह गोलिया वार्ड 12 में इशाक मोहम्मद प्रभारी बनवारी लाल मीणा वार्ड 13 में अजीत जैन प्रभारी गोविंद नारायण गुप्ता वार्ड 14 में रामचरण बोहरा प्रभारी पोखर मल सैनी वार्ड 15 में सतनारायण बोहरा प्रभारी रामजी लाल डोई वार्ड 16 में हरिनारायण माठा प्रभारी ओम प्रकाश गुप्ता डीडवाना वार्ड 17 में विनोद कोड़ाका प्रभारी जगदीश जेली वार्ड 18 में देवा दास स्वामी प्रभारी रतन लाल सैनी वार्ड 19 में बृजमोहन हाडा प्रभारी लल्लू गोलया वार्ड 20 में जगदीश सैनी प्रभारी राजेश खेमावास वार्ड 21 में राजेंद्र स्वामी प्रभारी मोहन लाल पट्टया वार्ड 22 में रामफूल सैनी प्रभारी मीठा लाल मीणा सोनंदा वार्ड 23 में भागचंद सैनी प्रभारी कन्हैया लाल मानपुरा वार्ड 24 में गंगाधर सैनी प्रभारी रामकरण चोपड़ा वार्ड 25 में जीतू बढ़ाया प्रभारी सत्येंद्र सिंह वार्ड 26 में विष्णु सेडूलाई प्रभारी ललित गुप्ता वार्ड 27 में कैलाश नाटानी प्रभारी बाबूलाल पेंटर वार्ड 28 अभिनव त्रिपाठी प्रभारी हंसराज देवलदा वार्ड 29 में विजेंद्र साहू प्रभारी रामराज महावर वार्ड 30 में कमलेश सैनी पार्षद प्रभारी पारस जैन वार्ड 31 में सुनील खांडल प्रभारी रामप्रसाद बगड़ी वार्ड 32 में प्रह्लाद रडबा प्रभारी राकेश सामोतीया वार्ड 33 में प्रेम प्रकाश चौधरी प्रभारी शंभूलाल कुईवाला वार्ड 34 में शंभूदयाल पुरोहित प्रभारी तूफान सिंह मीणा वार्ड 35 में मदनलाल हट्टीका प्रभारी नंदलाल मीणा को बनाया गया है।

