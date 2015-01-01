पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  Lalsot
  • Consumers Will Not Be Able To Get Ration Material If Aadhaar Number Is Not Linked To Ration Card, District Logistics Officer Issued Notice To 48 Ration Dealers

राशन डीलरों को जारी किए नोटिस:आधार नंबर राशन कार्ड से लिंक नहीं होने पर उपभोक्ताओं को नहीं मिल पाएगी राशन सामग्री, जिला रसद अधिकारी ने 48 राशन डीलरों को जारी किए नोटिस

लालसोट3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2 दिन की जारी की डेडलाइन, लक्ष्य अर्जित नहीं होने पर प्राधिकार पत्र निलंबित करने की होगी कार्रवाई की दी चेतावनी

भारत सरकार के वन नेशन व राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के सभी लाभार्थियों के आधार नंबर अब उनके राशन कार्ड के साथ लिंक होना अनिवार्य है।खाद विभाग ने उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों के माध्यम से ई मित्रों पर उपभोक्ताओं के राशन कार्ड आधार नंबर से लिंक कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं । जिला रसद अधिकारी हितेश मीणा ने बताया कि यह कार्य जिले के सभी ई मित्रों पर निशुल्क किया जा रहा है। इसकी एवज में राज्य सरकार प्रत्येक उचित मूल्य दुकानदार एवं ई मित्र संचालक को प्रति आधार सीडिंग के लिए एक- एक रुपए का मानदेय भुगतान करेगी। जो लाभार्थी 25 नवंबर तक अपने आधार नंबर को राशन कार्ड से लिंक नहीं कर पाएंगे उन्हें महा दिसंबर का राशन प्राप्त करने में परेशानी हो सकती है। जिन उपभोक्ताओं के आधार कार्ड आज तक नहीं बनवाया है निकटतम आधार पंजीयन केंद्र पर जाकर आधार पंजीयन कराएं उचित मूल्य दुकानदार अथवा ईमित्र संचालकों की ओर से कार्य में शिथिलता बरतने पर उनके खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। लालसोट विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 48 राशन डीलर उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी कर 2 दिन में लक्ष्यों को शत प्रतिशत अर्जित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। अन्यथा उनके प्राधिकार पत्र को निलंबित करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।इन डीलरों को कारण बताओ नोटिस देकर मांगा स्पष्टीकरणजिला रसद अधिकारी हितेश मीणा ने सीडिंग कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने वाले 48 राशन डीलर उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है। उन्होंने सत्येंद्र शर्मा रामप्रसाद मीणा कमल सिंह फूलचंद गुप्ता सुरेश मीणा रामजस रामजी लाल मीणा अन्नपूर्णा महिला सहकारी समिति हरकेश मीणा रामअवतार मीणा पीएमएसएस लालू राम मीणा रामप्रसाद मीणा संतोष शर्मा रतिराम मीणा बृजमोहन मीणा विनोद शर्मा गोपी लाल मीणा विजय सिंह मीणा मोहन लाल शर्मा मुकेश मीणा मीठा लाल सैनी जीएसएस पृथ्वीराज मीणा हेमराज मीणा संतोष शर्मा बलराम मीणा रामविलास मीणा परमसुख मीणा अपनी बचत महिला सहकारी समिति भजन लाल प्रजापति महेंद्र गुप्ता हर प्यारी देवी जगदीश मीणा हनुमान मीणा सीताराम मीणा कमल किशोर शर्मा एम बी एस एस पप्पू मीणा चंद्रमोहन मीणा मुकेश मीणा कमलेश मीणा प्रह्लाद बाबा राजाराम मीणा गिर्राज मीणा रामविलास मीणा सहित अन्य को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी कर 2 दिन में लाभार्थियों के आधार नंबर राशन कार्ड के साथ लिंक कराने के लक्ष्यों को अर्जित किए जाने के निर्देश दिए है अन्यथा 2 दिन बाद प्राधिकार पत्र को निलंबित करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

