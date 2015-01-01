पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी का पर्व:श्रद्धालुओं ने गोपाष्टमी का पर्व धूमधाम से मनाया

लालसोट5 घंटे पहले
उपखंड मुख्यालय सहित समूचे क्षेत्र में गोपाष्टमी का पर्व श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा धूमधाम के साथ मनाया गया इस अवसर पर बिनोरी पर्णकुटी आश्रम पर भी गोपाष्टमी का पर्व धूमधाम से मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर गाय बछड़े की पूजा अर्चना की गई तथा गाय का महत्व भी बताया गया। इस अवसर पर राष्ट्रीय संत मदन मोहन दास महाराज ने कहा कि गौमाता में ही भगवान निवास करते हैं। भगवान कृष्ण को गाय सबसे प्रिय है गाय की पूजा अर्चना करने से मनुष्य को भगवान कृपा का प्रसाद मिलता है। उन्होंने बताया कि 33 करोड़ देवी देवता गौमाता में निवास करते हैं इसलिए गाय की पूजा अर्चना करने तथा सेवा करने से लोगों को गो भक्ति का लाभ मिलता है। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने लोगों से आह्वान किया कि वह गौ संरक्षण के लिए आगे आए इससे ना केवल भारतीय संस्कृति की रक्षा होगी अपितु लोगों को गो उत्पाद का भी लाभ मिलेगा। आज के इस युग में भगवान् श्री कृष्ण को तो बड़े-बड़े भोग लगाये जाते हैं पर उनकी प्राण प्यारी गाय भूखी-प्यासी इधर उधर भटकती रहती है। अपने घर पर गाय की सेवा जरुर करे नहीं कर सकते तो किसी गौशाला में गौ माता को दत्तक (गोद) जरुर ले लेना चाहिए।जिस घर में गाय रहती है वह संपन्नता निवास करती है। इसी तरह डिडवाना भूतेश्वर गौ सेवा समिति में अन्नकूट का कार्यक्रम रखा गया। पूर्व सरपंच दीपक पटेल ने पहुंचकर गौ माताओं को अन्नकूट वह गुड़ खिलाकर आशीर्वाद लिया। श्रद्धालुओं ने गौ माता की पूजा अर्चना कर आशीर्वाद लिया। इस अवसर पर ओम प्रकाश शर्मा मंत्री जगदीश सैनी व अन्य कार्यकर्ता तथा गौ रक्षा कमांडो फोर्स के कार्यकर्ता राकेश मेडिवाला रमेश जालवाला अक्षित जांगिड़ कमल जैमन चंद्रप्रकाश मेडी वाला विनोद जालवाला पवन गुप्ता आदि कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। इधर दूसरी तरफ नंदनी गोपाल गौशाला पर गोपाष्टमी के पावन पर्व मनाया गया गाय की पूजा अर्चना की गई तथा गुड़ खिलाया गया। इस अवसर पर अरविंद आर्य सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

