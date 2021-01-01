पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:कार पर पलटी बजरी से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली, पति घायल, पत्नी और दो बच्चे सकुशल

लालसोट32 मिनट पहले
लालसोट| लाडपुरा में कार पर पलटी बजरी से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली व मौके पर जमा भीड़। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • जेसीबी से ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली के नीचे दबी कार में बैठे दंपत्ति तथा दोनों मासूमोंं को बाहर निकाला

लाडपुरा ग्राम के पास जयपुर से आ रही एक कार पर बजरी से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलट गई। इसके कारण कार में सवार दंपत्ति तथा उनके दो मासूम बालक दब गए। दुर्घटना के बाद भीड़ जमा हो गई। पास ही कर रही जेसीबी को बुलाकर लोगों ने अपने स्तर पर ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली के नीचे दबी कार में बैठे दंपत्ति तथा दोनों मासूम बालकों को बाहर निकाला।

घटना में कार को चला रहे चालक अभि माहेश्वरी को गंभीर चोट आई है तथा कार के अंदर बैठी उनकी पत्नी राखी माहेश्वरी व उनके दो मासूम बालक सकुशल है। इधर घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही मौके पर एंबुलेंस से घायल अभी माहेश्वरी व उनकी पत्नी राखी माहेश्वरी तथा दोनों बालकों को लेकर राजकीय सामुदायिक चिकित्सा केंद्र में भर्ती कराया, जहां से अभी माहेश्वरी को जयपुर रेफर किया है।

इधर दूसरी तरफ गुरुवार की रात को अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से बड़कापाड़ा में बाइक सवार जगमोहन गंभीर घायल हो गया जिसे एंबुलेंस 108 से सीएचसी अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। चिकित्सकों ने गंभीर अवस्था के कारण जयपुर किया रेफर किया है।

