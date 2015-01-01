पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर पालिका चेयरमैन के चुनाव:लालसोट : कांग्रेस के लिए निर्दलीयों को मनाने जुटे उद्योग मंत्री परसादी व भाजपा के लिए डॉ. किरोड़ी व पूर्व मंत्री वीरेंद्र भी निर्दलीयों के संपर्क में

लालसोट2 दिन पहले
नगर पालिका चेयरमैन के चुनाव के लिए निर्वाचन विभाग ने सोमवार को लोक अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। पहले दिन किसी भी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन दाखिल नहीं किया। 15 दिसंबर को सायं 3 बजे तक नामांकन दाखिल किया जा सकता है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ नगरपालिका के 35 वार्डों में भाजपा तथा कांग्रेस को 13-13 सीटें मिलने पर निर्दलीय पार्षद चुनकर आने से राजनीतिक माहौल गरमाया हुआ है। भाजपा तथा कांग्रेस ने अपने पार्षदों की बाड़ेबंदी की है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ निर्दलीय पार्षदों को अपने पक्ष में जुटाने का युद्ध स्तर पर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।निर्दलीयों को मनाने के लिए कांग्रेस के उद्योग मंत्री परसादी लाल मीणा, भाजपा के लिए राज्यसभा सांसद डॉ. किरोड़ी लाल मीणा व पूर्व मंत्री वीरेंद्र मीणा भी निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के संपर्क में है। कांग्रेस में पूर्व पार्षद रक्षा मिश्रा टिकट की दावेदार हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ ग्रेन मर्चेंट एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष नवल किशोर झालानी की पुत्रवधू अदिति झालानी व पीयूसीसी सचिव सोनू विनोरी की पत्नी पिंकी चतुर्वेदी भी टिकट की दौड़ में बनी हुई है। इधर भाजपा में अनिल बनेड़ा की पत्नी मीना देवी जैन पूर्व वाइस चेयरमैन महेंद्र जैन की पत्नी धनेश देवी जैन तथा पूर्व वाइस चेयरमैन पुरुषोत्तम जोशी की पत्नी पुष्पा जोशी नूपुर शर्मा टिकट की दौड़ में बने हुए हैं। दोनों ही पार्टियों की बराबर सीट आने के कारण निर्दलीय पार्षदों के निर्णय पर पूरा दारोमदार टिका हुआ है। जहां एक तरफ कांग्रेस ने अधिकतर निर्दलीय पार्षदों के समर्थन की बात कही है वहीं दूसरी तरफ भाजपा ने कहा कि जो पार्टी की नीतियों में समर्थन व्यक्त करते हैं वे निर्दलीय पार्षद भाजपा को समर्थन करेंगे।

