पालिका चुनाव:पालिका चुनाव: भाजपा ने चुनाव प्रभारी को सौंपी रिपोर्ट, कांग्रेस का पैनल तैयार, आज रिपोर्ट सौंपेंगे

लालसोट2 घंटे पहले
नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा तथा कांग्रेस द्वारा लिए जाने वाले आवेदनों का दौर समाप्त हो जाने के बाद रविवार को अपने अपने टिकट को पक्का करने के लिए दावेदारों की भीड़ नेताओं के दर पर लगी रही । वहीं दूसरी तरफ भाजपा ने अपनी रिपोर्ट चुनाव प्रभारी पूर्व मंत्री कन्हैया लाल मीणा को भिजवा दी है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस की टिकट चयन कमेटी द्वारा पैनल रिपोर्ट तैयार कर दी गई है जो सोमवार को पार्टी द्वारा नियुक्त चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक को सौंपी जाएगी। 23 नवंबर को उपखंड मुख्यालय पर नगर कांग्रेस की बैठक में चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक कार्यकर्ताओं की सुनवाई भी करेंगे। एक तरफ जहां उद्योग मंत्री परसादी लाल मीणा के आवास पर मिलन वालों के दावेदारों ने अपने समर्थकों के साथ अपनी दावेदारी को मजबूत तरीके से प्रस्तुत कर अपना दमखम दिखाया। वहीं दूसरी तरफ भाजपा में टिकट के लिए लाइन में लगे लोगों ने भाजपा नेता रामविलास मीणा डूंगरपुर के आवास पर पहुंचकर टिकट के लिए दावेदारी पेश की तथा अपने जीत के अंकगणित को समझाने का काम किया।इधर दूसरी तरफ भू माफिया से जुड़े लोगों द्वारा अपना टिकट पक्का करने के लिए विभिन्न राजनेताओं से संपर्क साध कर जोड़-तोड़ को पक्का करने में जुटे हुए हैं। हालांकि भू माफियाओं को टिकट दिए जाने की स्थिति में मतदाताओं के आक्रोश का सामना भी संबंधित दलों को करना पड़ेगा।भाजपा में जहां 35 सीटों के लिए 120 लोगों ने विभिन्न भागों से टिकट के लिए आवेदन किया है जिसमें से सर्वाधिक आवेदक वार्ड नंबर 18 से 7 लोगों ने आवेदन किया है वहीं दूसरी तरफ 7 वार्डों में एकल आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं।

65 से ऊपर वालों को भाजपा में टिकट नहीं

बांदीकुई|नगर पालिका पार्षद के चुनाव को लेकर 65 साल से अधिक उम्र वाले ऐसे लोग जिन्होंने भाजपा के टिकट को लेकर आवेदन किया है उन्हें निराशा हाथ लगने कीसंभावना है।11 दिसंबर को नगर पालिका पार्षद के चुनाव में इस बार शहर में वार्डों की संख्या 40 हो गई है ।भाजपा के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ने के लिए करीब 215 लोगों ने आवेदन किए हैं। इनमें से करीब 35 से अधिक लोग ऐसे हैं जिनकी उम्र 65 वर्ष से अधिक है। लेकिन इस बार भाजपा प्रदेश नेतृत्व थे निर्देश है कि नगर पालिका चुनाव में 65 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वाले लोगों टिकट नहीं दिया जाए। भाजपा शहर मंडल अध्यक्ष मनोज टोडवाल ने बताया कि बांदीकुई में भी प्रदेश नेतृत्व के इस निर्देश पालना की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि हमारे पास आए सभी आवेदन कर्ताओं के नाम पार्टी को भिजवा दिए गए हैं। इनमें से तीन तीन लोगों का पैनल तैयार होगा। इसके बाद जिताऊ उम्मीदवार को टिकट दिया जाएगा ।उन्होंने बताया कि संभवत 25 या 26 नवंबर टिकट फाइनल हो जाएंगे।नामांकन प्रक्रिया आज से:नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया सोमवार से शुरू होगी। एसडीएम कार्यालय में सुबह 10:30 से 3 बजे तक नामांकन दाखिल होंगे। इस दौरान चुनाव लड़ने वाले प्रत्याशी एवं प्रस्तावक को अंदर जाने की परमिशन होगी। नामांकन दाखिल करने के दौरान कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना करनी होगी।

