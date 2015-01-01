पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्हाट्सएप पर समस्याओं का होगा समाधान:अब व्हाट्सएप पर भी लोगों की समस्याओं का होगा समाधान, उपखंड अधिकारी ने जारी किए नंबर

लालसोट5 घंटे पहले
अब लोगों को अपनी समस्याओं के निदान के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय पर चक्कर काटने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी। कोविड-19 को देखते हुए सरकार के आदेश से अब लालसोट उपखंड क्षेत्र के नागरिक वॉट्सएप के माध्यम से भी अपनी समस्याओं की जानकारी उपखंड अधिकारी को देखकर समस्या का निदान करवा सकेंगे। उपखंड अधिकारी गोपाल जांगिड़ ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन के अनुसार हेल्पलाइन चालू की गई है जो 24 घंटे कार्यरत रहेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि आम साधारण अपनी समस्याओं को व्हाट्सएप नंबर 83063 03503 पर अपनी समस्याएं भिजवाए उन पर तत्काल कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

