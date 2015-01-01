पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्साह:धनतेरस पर लोगों ने जमकर की खरीदारी, बाजारों में लगी रही ग्राहकों की दिनभर भीड़

लालसोट3 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों की खरीदारी और बाजार में चहल-पहल से व्यापारियों के चेहरे पर रौनक

उपखंड मुख्यालय पर धनतेरस का पर्व हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर बाजारों में खरीददारी का जोर रहा। लोगों की भीड़ के कारण वाहनों के आवागमन में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। वहीं दूसरी तरफ स्थाई बाजार में लोगों ने सजावट के सामान खरीदने का काम किया। इस अवसर पर बर्तन की दुकानों पर लोगों ने जमकर खरीददारी की।

जिसके कारण लोगों को अपनी बारी का इंतजार करना पड़ा। वहीं दूसरी तरफ सौंदर्य प्रसाधन रेडीमेड कपड़े की दुकान पर तथा आभूषण विक्रेताओं की दुकानों पर भी उपभोक्ताओं की भीड़ लगी रही। लोगों की खरीदारी और बाजार में चहल-पहल के कारण व्यापारियों के चेहरे पर रौनक बनी रही। अस्थाई बाजार में लोगों ने मकानों को सजाने के लिए सजावटी सामान पोस्टर पंपलेट वह पशुओं को सजाने के उपकरण खरीदे।इस अवसर पर खाद्य सामग्री की दुकानों पर भी लोगों की भारी भीड़ लगी रही। इधर दूसरी तरफ वाहन विक्रेताओं की दुकानों पर भी लोगों की भीड़ लगी रही लोगों ने दुपहिया वाहनों को खरीदने का काम किया।

