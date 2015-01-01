पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुश खबरी:खटवा में पीएचसी शुरू, तीस हजार आबादी को सुविधा

  • जल्द ही एक्स-रे मशीन भी लगाई जाएगी, 12 लाख की राशि की जाएगी स्वीकृत

उपखंड के घटवा ग्राम में उद्योग मंत्री परसादी लाल मीणा ने नवसृजित राजकीय प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का समारोह पूर्वक उद्घाटन किया। इस अवसर पर कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए उद्योग मंत्री ने कहा कि प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के खुलने से लोगों को सरकार की संचालित स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं का लाभ मिल सकेगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि इससे खटवा खेड़ली देवली रामपुरा बड़ेखन लाडपुरा लालपुरा मिर्जापुरा सहित आसपास के दर्जनों गांवों की लगभग 30 हजार की आबादी को स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं का लाभ मिलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जल्द ही एक्स-रे मशीन लगाई जाएगी जिसके लिए 12 लाख की राशि स्वीकृत की जाएगी। इस अवसर पर कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि शिक्षाविद अशोक उपाध्याय, राजेंद्र पाखला, दिनेश मिश्र, रामविलास खेमावास, सावत्री सैनी, खेमावास, रामसहाय बगड़ी, कैलाश बैरवा, हेमराज मीणा, रामकिशोर मीणा, मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी गोविंद नारायण सैनी, सरपंच राम प्रकाश सैनी सहित अन्य लोग अतिथि के रूप में मौजूद थे। इस अवसर पर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के लिए 1 बीघा भूमि रामगोपाल मीणा द्वारा गांधी जाने की घोषणा की। कार्यक्रम में बसंती लाल सैनी, श्रीनारायण सैनी, रामधन बाबूलाल जांगिड़, उदय लाल, अली संजय शर्मा व राधेश्याम ठेकेदार सहित लोग मौजूद थे।

