संवेदनशीलता के साथ करें निराकरण:अधिकारी लोगों की समस्याओं का संवेदनशीलता के साथ करें निराकरण

लालसोट5 घंटे पहले
उद्योग मंत्री परसादी लाल मीणा ने गुरुवार को रामगढ़ पचवारा उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय तथा लालसोट पंचायत समिति के सभागार में लोगों के अभाव अभियोग की जनसुनवाई की तथा अधिकारियों को संवेदनशीलता के साथ लोगों की समस्याओं का निराकरण करने के निर्देश दिए।इस अवसर पर उन्होंने जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों से कहा है कि जहां-जहां भी पानी के संकट है नई पेयजल योजनाओं के प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजें। जिन्हें मंजूर कराने की कार्यवाही की जाएगी। उन्होंने विद्युत अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि लंबित कृषि कनेक्शनों को प्राथमिकता के साथ करवाया जाए। वहीं दूसरी तरफ जले हुए ट्रांसफार्मर निर्धारित समय सीमा में बदलकर किसानों को लाभान्वित करें। इस मौके पर श्री गोविंदपुरा गांव के रमेश चंद शर्मा चमेली देवी ने उद्योग मंत्री को ज्ञापन देकर कहा कि दबंग बाहुबलियों द्वारा उनके घर के सामने के रास्ते पर तारबंदी अतिक्रमण कर रखा है तथा खेती की जा रही है। अधिकारियों ने अनेकबार मामले की जानकारी दी गई मगर कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है। दबंगों द्वारा उनके साथ मारपीट भी की जा रही है। उन्होंने मंत्री से मामले पर कार्रवाई की मांग की। जिस पर उद्योग मंत्री ने अधिकारियों को कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए है। बीसीएमएचओ डॉ धीरज शर्मा सरपंच मोतीलाल मीणा राहुवास पूर्व सरपंच ईश्वर लाल मीणा सरपंच निर्झरना प्रद्युमन सिंह कैलाश शर्मा विद्युत वितरण निगम के अधिशासी अभियंता अग्रवाल सहायक अभियंता घनश्याम मीणा पीडब्ल्यूडी के सहायक अभियंता बीएल मीणा जलदाय विभाग के अभियंताओं सहित अन्य विभागों के अधिकारी कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे । वहीं दूसरी तरफ रामगढ़ पचवारा में उपखंड अधिकारी सरिता मल्होत्रा सहित अन्य विभागीय अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।इस अवसर पर शिव शंकर जोशी ने भी नगरपालिका प्रशासन द्वारा त्योहार के मौके पर लोगों को अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान के नाम पर परेशान किए जाने की जानकारी देकर बेरोजगार किए जाने से रोकने की मांग की । वहीं दूसरी बिजली विभाग में व्याप्त अनियमितताओं पर भी प्रकाश डाला।

