पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सेल्स टैक्स विभाग का छापा:लालसोट में टैक्स चोरी के मामले में सेल्स टैक्स विभाग का छापा, संस्थान सीज, पुलिस तैनात

लालसोट2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सर्व समाज कल्याण सामाजिक सेवा संस्थान का मामला : गोदाम से 25 लाख का सामान मिला, आज फिर होगी रिकॉर्ड खंगालने की कार्रवाई

उपखंड प्रशासन की पहल पर सर्व समाज कल्याण सामाजिक सेवा संस्थान कार्यालय पर वाणिज्य कर विभाग की टीम ने छापा मारकर भारी राशि के टैक्स चोरी का मामला पकड़ा है।उपखंड प्रशासन तथा सेल्स टैक्स विभाग द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से की गई कार्रवाई के कारण मौके पर हड़कंप मचा रहा। सेल टैक्स विभाग तथा उपखंड प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने मौके पर कार्रवाई की रिकॉर्ड को खंगालने का काम किया। मौके पर मौजूद सामान का बिल नहीं पाया गया। जिससे प्रथम दृष्टया में कर वंचना का मामला पाया गया है। सर्व समाज सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन समिति के कार्यालय को सेल्स टैक्स विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा सीज करने की कार्रवाई की गई तथा गोदाम से माल खुर्द खुर्द नहीं हो इसके लिए मौके पर पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई।उन्होंने बताया कि समिति द्वारा जिस स्तर का माल उपहार के रूप में दिया जाता है वह बहुत घटिया पाया गया है। जो सम्मेलन में भाग लेने वाले विवाहित जोड़ों के हितों के साथ कुठाराघात है।

हेराफेरी रोकने के लिए पुलिस तैनातसेल्स टैक्स विभाग के सहायक कमिश्नर राजेश शर्मा ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि उपखंड अधिकारी द्वारा दी गई सूचना के आधार पर विभाग ने कार्रवाई की है मौके पर लगभग 20 से 25 लाख रुपए का सामान पाया गया है। जिस पर जीएसटी 18 प्रतिशत और 18 प्रतिशत ही और पेनल्टी नियमों के अनुसार वसूल की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि सर्व समाज सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन समिति के कार्यालय को सीज कर दिया गया है तथा गोदाम से माल की हेराफेरी नहीं हो इसके लिए पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि बुधवार को विभाग द्वारा रिकॉर्ड को खंगाला जाएगा उसी से ही सही टैक्स चोरी का मूल्यांकन हो पाएगा। जिसके आधार पर ही पेनल्टी का निर्धारण होगा।किसी भी तरह की धोखाधड़ी नहींसमिति के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष देशराज बडोदिया ने बताया कि विवाह कार्यक्रम में दिए जाने वाले उपहार घोषित पंपलेट के अनुसार दिए जा रहे हैं। गुणवत्ता में किसी तरह की कोई कमी नहीं रखी गई है तथा प्लाट भी उपलब्ध करवाए जा रहे हैं। इससे पहले भी तीन बार सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन समिति द्वारा किया जा चुका है। कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने वाले वर-वधू के साथ किसी तरह की धोखाधड़ी नहीं की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें