लापरवाही:खुली मिठाइयों की बिक्री से संक्रमण का अंदेशा

लालसोट
  
  • मिठाइयां खुले में नहीं रहे इसके लिए व्यापारियों को निर्देश दिए जाएंगे

उपखंड मुख्यालय सहित मंडावरी राहुवास रामगढ़ पचवारा जैसे बड़े कस्बों में दीपावली के त्यौहार को लेकर बनने वाली मिठाइयों तथा उनको खुले में सजावट करके बिक्री करने की प्रक्रिया से दूषित होने की संभावनाएं बनी हुई है।स्थिति यह है कि वाहनों से उड़ने वाली धूल मिट्टी के कारण तथा अन्य संक्रमित पदार्थों को मिठाइयों पर जम जाने से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का अंदेशा बना हुआ है।

किसान नेता रामकेश मीणा जीएसएस अध्यक्ष मंडावरी ने बताया कि मिठाई विक्रेताओं द्वारा दीपोत्सव पर मिठाइयों की खुले में सजावट कर बिक्री की जाती है। जिससे मिट्टी के कारण धूल व अन्य पदार्थों को मिठाइयों पर जम जाने से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का अंदेशा बना रहता है। इसी तरह अन्य लोगों ने भी कहा कि मिठाइयों की सजावट कर बिक्री करने के लिए बनाए सजाई जाने वाली अस्थाई दुकानों से बाजार में जाम के हालात बन जाते हैं। लोगों को आवागमन में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। ग्रामीणों ने रामगढ़ पचवारा तथा लालसोट उपखंड अधिकारी से कोरोना संक्रमण गाइडलाइन को ध्यान में रखते हुए खुले में मिठाइयों की सजावट कर बिक्री पर रोक लगाने की मांग की है तथा मिठाइयों पर मक्खियां नहीं बैठे इसकी पुख्ता व्यवस्था किए जाने की मांग की है। क्या कहते हैं अधिकारी-उपखंड अधिकारी गोपाल जांगिड़ ने कहा कि कोरोना गाइडलाइन का अक्षरश पालना करवाई जाएगी तथा खुले में सजावट कर दुकान ही नहीं लगने दी जाएगी। मिठाइया खुले में नहीं रहे इसके लिए व्यापारियों को निर्देश दिए जाएंगे।
सिलिकोसिस बीमारी से मौत
बांदीकुई ग्रामीण|बगथल की ढाणी अनंतवाड़ा में सिलिकोसिस बीमारी से एक जने की मौत हो गई।सरपंच नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि बनवारी लाल सैनी की सिलिकोसिस बीमारी से मौत हो गई।

