महिला सशक्तिकरण:महिला सशक्तिकरण के लिए करें काम

लालसोटएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

उपखंड के डीडवाना ग्राम में राजस्थान ग्रामीण आजीविका विकास परिषद राजीविका की ब्लॉक परियोजना इकाई की बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिसमें चारों कलस्टर संगठन के स्वयं सहायता समूह की महिलाओं ने भाग लिया। इस अवसर पर बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए उपखंड अधिकारी गोपाल जांगिड़ ने कहा कि महिलाएं परियोजना से जुड़कर अपनी आजीविका को बढ़ाने का काम करें। तथा स्वावलंबी बनकर महिला सशक्तिकरण के लिए काम करें। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने स्वयं सहायता समूह की महिलाओं की समस्याओं को भी सुना तथा समस्या निदान का आश्वासन दिया। वहीं दूसरी तरफ ब्लॉक प्रभारी अशोक शर्मा ब्लॉक कोऑर्डिनेटर प्रताप सिंह ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि महिलाओं को बीमा ₹12 में और ₹330 में करवाया जा रहा है। क्रिसिल फाउंडेशन के मुकेश तूगी ने वित्तीय साक्षरता व उसकी प्रगति के बारे में जानकारी दी। इस अवसर पर सरपंच विनोद फुलवारियां ने भी अपने विचार प्रकट किए। कार्यक्रम के दौरान कुंती माथुर नवनीत शर्मा राजेश गोयल लखन अंकित रवि महेंद्र सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

