बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं को मजबूती पे जोर:कार्यकर्ताओं को मजबूत बनाने में जुटी भाजपा

महवा2 घंटे पहले
भाजपा के जिला अध्यक्ष रतन तिवारी और महवा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा के प्रत्याशी रहे पूर्व प्रधान राजेंद्र मीणा ने महवा उपखंड क्षेत्र में बालाहेड़ी और महवा सहित खेड़ला में बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं की मीटिंग ली। इस दौरान जिलाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि दौसा जिले में पंचायत चुनाव से पहले बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं को मजबूत किया जाएगा। उनकी सलाह पर ही पंचायत चुनाव के टिकट दिए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि पार्टी कार्यकर्ता ही पार्टी की रीढ़ है उसने उनको मजबूत बनाने के लिए पार्टी के पदाधिकारी बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं तक पहुंच कर उनसे सलाह मशवरा कर रहे हैं, साथ ही उन्हें मजबूती देने के प्रयास भी किए जा रहे हैं। पूर्व प्रधान राजेंद्र मीणा ने बताया कि बूथ पर कार्यकर्ताओं को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि वह अधिक से अधिक सदस्यता पर जोर दें, पार्टी हित में कार्य करते हुए नए सदस्य बनाकर पार्टी को मजबूत करें।इस दौरान देहात ब्लॉक मंडल के अध्यक्ष अमर सिंह खींची, भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष हरदेव पावटा, पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष घनश्याम शर्मा, पूरणमल वेद, महवा मंडल अध्यक्ष दिनेश बंसल, जिला महामंत्री हेमेंद्र तिवारी, बाबूलाल हुडला, राजेश शर्मा सहित अनेक कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

