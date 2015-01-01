पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:अतिक्रमण से ग्रामीण रास्ते में भरा पानी व कीचड़

महवा2 दिन पहले
क्षेत्र के खेड़ला बुजुर्ग कस्बे में कुछ अतिक्रमियों द्वारा सार्वजनिक जगहों एवं पानी के निकास के रास्तो पर अतिक्रमण कर लिया जिससे आम जन को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा भी कई बार गांव में स्वच्छता अभियान चलाकर गांव की सफाई तो करवाई, लेकिन इन बाहुबली अतिक्रमियों के आगे सरपंच ने भी घुटने टेक दिए,और इन जगहों पर कीचड़ ज्यो का त्यों जमा है।कस्बे के पांच्यावाला कुएं के पास सिवायचक भूमि पर अतिक्रमण कर लेने से चौक में पानी एवं कीचड़ जमा हो गया,जिससे राहगीरों का निकलना मुश्किल हो रहा है,आये दिन लोग इसमें फिसलकर गिरते रहते है। बदबू युक्त वातावरण से आसपास के वाशिन्दों का रहना दूभर हो रहा है।मच्छरों की भरमार हो गई है,जिससे बीमारी फैलने का अंदेशा बना हुआ है।

