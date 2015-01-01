पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पाली रोड नाला:महवा पालिका क्षेत्र में 2 करोड़ से बनेगा पाली रोड नाला

महवा2 घंटे पहले
  • वर्षों से अवरुद्ध पड़े नाले की सफाई शुरू, लोगों को कॉलोनियों में पानी भराव की समस्या से मिलेगी निजात

शहर की कॉलोनियों में लंबे समय से चल रही पानी भराव की समस्या के निस्तारण को लेकर पाली रोड स्थित वर्षों से अवरुद्ध पड़े मुख्य नाले की सफाई का कार्य शुक्रवार से पालिका ने शुरू कर दिया। शहर के लोगों को अब कॉलोनियों व आम रास्तों में पानी भराव की समस्या से निजात मिलेगी।शहर की कॉलोनियों व बारिश के पानी शहर से बाहर निकासी को लेकर वर्षों पूर्व हाईवे किनारे से पाली तक करोड़ों की लागत से बनाया गया नाला विगत कई वर्षों से अवरुद्ध पड़ा था जिसके कारण शहर की कॉलोनियों व बारिश के दिनों में भारी तादाद में निकलने वाला पानी कॉलोनियों के आम रास्तों में हाईवे के दोनों ओर जमा हो जाता था। जिसके कारण आवागमन में परेशानी होने के साथ लोगों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था ऐसे में नगर पालिका ने शुक्रवार से एलएनटी मशीन द्वारा उक्त नाले की सफाई का कार्य शुरू कर दिया। अधिशासी अधिकारी तेजराम मीणा ने बताया कि नाले की एलएनटी मशीन द्वारा सफाई के बाद नगर पालिका क्षेत्र तक करीब दो करोड़ की लागत से पक्के नाले का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। जिसके बाद काफी हद तक शहर में पानी भराव की समस्या से लोगों को निजात मिल सकेगा। गौरतलब है कि पाली रोड स्थित नाले के लंबे समय से अवरूद्ध होने के कारण निचले इलाकों में बसी नगर पालिका क्षेत्र की अंबेडकर कॉलोनी, मम्मू कॉलोनी, सैनी मोहल्ला, जवाहर कॉलोनी, मुख्य बाजार, तहसील रोड, मंडावर रोड पर बसी कॉलोनियों व उनके आम रास्तों में कीचड़ युक्त पानी भराव की समस्या बनी रहती है।एक किमी लंबे नाले का होगा पक्का निर्माणअधिशासी अधिकारी ने बताया कि शहर में पानी भराव की समस्या के मद्देनजर वर्षों से अवरुद्ध पड़े नाले की सफाई करवाकर पाली मोड हाइवे से महवा नगर पालिका की सीमा तक करीब एक किमी लंबे नाले का पक्का निर्माण करवाया जाएगा। जिसके रास्ते शहर का पानी पाली होते हुए बाणगंगा नदी में जा सकेगा।ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट फिल्टर योजना खटाई में^ पालिका अधिशासी अधिकारी ने बताया कि शहर की कॉलोनियों से निकलने वाले गंदे पानी को फिल्टर करने को लेकर विगत वर्ष शहर में ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट लगाए जाने का प्रस्ताव लेकर विभाग को पूर्व में भेजा गया था जिसमें कॉलोनियों से निकलने वाला गंदा पानी फिल्टर होकर पेड़ों में देने योग्य बनाया जा सके साथ ही फिल्टर के बाद उक्त पानी को शहर से होते हुए नाले द्वारा बाणगंगा नदी तक पहुंचाकर शहर की कॉलोनियों में पानी भराव की समस्या से निजात दिलाया जा सके।

