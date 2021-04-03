पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण अभियान:दूसरे चरण का टीकाकरण अभियान शुरू

महवा2 घंटे पहले
उपखंड अधिकारी रवि विजय व तहसीलदार अभिषेक यादव ने गुरुवार को सर्वप्रथम कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवा कर इसकी शुरुआत की। एसडीएम व तहसीलदार ने इसकी महत्वता समझाते हुए लोगों को भी इसके प्रति जागरूक करने और आगे आकर वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित करने की बात कही। इस दौरान चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ. दिनेश कुमार, डॉ. रमेश बैरवा, डॉक्टर अवधेश गौतम, डॉक्टर शिवचरण गुर्जर, हेमराज मीणा सहित नर्सिंग स्टाफ मौजूद था।

