हादसा:अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से युवक की मौत

महवा4 घंटे पहले
थाना इलाके में नेशनल हाइवे 21 पर समलेटी गांव के पास शनिवार शाम 7 बजे अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से एक राहगीर की घटनास्थल पर मौत हो गई। हाइवे पर पड़े शव के ऊपर से अनेक वाहनों के गुजरने की आशंका जताई जा रही है ऐसे में शव क्षत-विक्षत हालत में पाया गया। घटना को लेकर नेशनल हाइवे पर लगभग आधा घंटे तक वाहनों का जाम लगा रहा।.

सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने अज्ञात शख्स के शव को अपने कब्जे में लिया और यातायात को सुचारू करवाया। समाचार लिखे जाने तक मृतक की पहचान नहीं हो पाई थी। जानकारी के अनुसार शाम 7 बजे समलेटी गांव स्थित फकीरों के पूरा के पास अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आने से एक शख्स की मौत हो गई। संभवत अज्ञात वाहन टक्कर मारने के बाद भाग गया।

इसके बाद हाईवे पर पड़े मृतक के शव से अन्य वाहनों के गुजरने की भी आशंका जताई गई है। क्योंकि शव की हालत बिखरी स्थिति में पाई गई। उधर घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पहुंची थाना पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर लगे जाम को खुलवाते हुए शव को सरकारी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया है और अज्ञात शख्स की पहचान करने में जुटी हुई है।

