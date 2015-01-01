पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वायरस के प्रति जागरूक करें:कोरोना वायरस के प्रति जागरूक करें

मलारना डूंगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे के भारत निर्माण राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र पर मंगलवार को मलारना डूंगर उपखंड के पंचायत प्रारंभिक शिक्षा अधिकारियों की बैठक आयोजित की गई।इस अवसर पर तहसीलदार किशन मुरारी मीना ने मौजूद पंचायत प्रारंभिक शिक्षा अधिकारियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहां की अभी देश विदेश में कोरोना को दवाई अध्यक्ष नहीं आया ऐसे में बचाव ही सर्वश्रेष्ठ युक्ति है। उन्होंने मौजूद अधिकारियों से कोरोना के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने, मास्क लगाकर रहने, तथा दो गज की दूरी बनाए रखने और बार-बार हाथ धोने के लिए ग्रामीणों को समझाइश करने की बात कही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें