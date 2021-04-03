पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमीन को किया समतल:खेल मैदान की जमीन को किया समतल

मलारना डूंगर2 घंटे पहले
राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय गुजरान टापरी के विद्यार्थियों को अब खेल मैदान की कमी नहीं खलेगी। 1997 में घनश्याम गुर्जर के मकान में विद्यालय का संचालन प्रारंभ हुआ था। इसके 3 साल बाद भोरिया पटेल के मकान में स्कूल चला दोनों ही जगह विद्यार्थियों को खेलने के लिए पर्याप्त स्थान नहीं था। 17 साल पहले स्कूल के लिए तीन बीघा जमीन का आवंटन हुआ था। जिसमें वर्तमान में कार्यालय एक रसोईघर चार कक्षा कक्ष एवं बरामदा निर्मित है। इस स्कूल में 37 विद्यार्थियों का नामांकन है। स्कूल का भवन बनने के साथ विद्यालय के खेल मैदान की कमी दूर होने की उम्मीद जगी थी। लेकिन आवंटित भूमि उबड़ खाबड़ होने के कारण विद्यार्थियों को खेल मैदान का वास्तविक लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा था। एक साल पहले संस्था प्रधान द्वारा विभागीय अधिकारियों सहित ग्राम पंचायत प्रशासन को भी अवगत कराया गया था। खेल मैदान को समतल करने के लिए ग्रामीणों ने अपने ही स्तर पर बीड़ा उठाया और उन्होंने मलारना डूंगर सरपंच से भी समस्या से अवगत करा समाधान का आग्रह किया। इस पर सरपंच ने जेसीबी से मैदान समतल करने का काम किया। लेकिन मैदान पूरी तरह समतल नहीं हो पाया। ग्रामीण राम चरण, मिट्ठू लाल, धनराज, विजय सिंह समय सिंह, धर्म सिंह, मनराज, फतेह सिंह, मंगल, मीठालाल, पप्पू गुर्जर आदि ग्रामीणों ने दस ट्रैक्टरों की सहायता से दस घंटे तक मेहनत कर इस खेल मैदान को समतल किया। इस दौरान गूजरान टापरी के अनेक ग्रामीण भी मौजूद रहे। इस खेल मैदान को समतल होने से स्कूल में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थीयो को खेलकूद के लिए पर्याप्त एवं समतल स्थान मिल जाएगा।

