सड़क की मरम्मत नहीं:पाइप लाइन डालने के बाद भी सड़क की मरम्मत नहीं

मलारना डूंगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे में जलदाय विभाग द्वारा नवीन पाइप लाइन डालने के लिए सीसी रोड की खुदाई की गई थी। लेकिन पाइप लाइन डालने का काम पूरा होने के कई माह गुजर जाने के बाद भी सड़क की मरम्मत नहीं की गई। बजरंग लाल जैन के मकान से न्यू कॉलोनी तक तथा बस स्टैंड से पीर बाबा की पहाड़ी तक करीब डेढ़ किलोमीटर पाइप लाइन डालने के लिए संवेदक द्वारा सीसी रोड की खुदाई की गई थी। संवेदक द्वारा अभी तक इसकी मरम्मत नहीं करवाने से उबड़, खाबड़ एवं क्षति ग्रस्त में सीसी रोड पर दुपहिया वाहन चालकों सहित राहगीरों का चलना दुश्वार हो रहा है। इस बारे में सरपंच जाहिद खान का कहना है कि कई मर्तबा जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों को समस्या से अवगत करा सही करने के लिए कह चुका हूं। मगर सही करने के बजाय आश्वासन ही मिल रहे हैं। जलदाय विभाग के एक्स ई एन के एल गुप्ता का कहना है संवेदक द्वारा अन्य कार्य पूरे कर दिए गए रोड रिपेयर का काम एक-दो दिन में शुरू हो जाएगा दिवाली से पहले पूरा करवा देंगे।

