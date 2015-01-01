पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना जारी:अनशन में बदला भाजपा पार्षदों का धरना जारी, नहीं ली सुध

मालपुरा4 घंटे पहले
भाजपा पार्षदों का नगर पालिका के बाहर तीन दिनों से चल रहा धरना रविवार से आमरण अनशन में बदल गया। इसका कारण पार्षदों से किसी अधिकारी या नेता द्वारा उनकी सुध नही लेना बताया जा रहा है।पार्षद पूर्व चेयरमैन सुभाष गालव ने बतौया की पार्षद युधिष्ठर सिंधी, पलिया उपाध्यक्ष पुरषोत्तम सैनी व राजकुमार जैन ने आमरण अनशन शुरू किया। भाजपा पार्षदों का आरोप है कि नगर पालिका बोर्ड की बैठक के एजेंडे के आखरी दो तीन बिंदुओं पर चर्चा किय बगेर व भाजपा पार्षदों की बात सुने व विरोध दर्ज किए बिना ही चेयरमेन ने बैठक समाप्त कर दी। भ्रष्‍टाचार के विरोध में पहले पालिका उपाध्यक्ष पुरषोतम सैनी के नेतृत्व भाजपा पार्षद पालिका में अनिश्चित कालीन धरने पर बैठे।धरने पर बैठे भाजपा पार्षद पूर्व चेयरमैन सुभाष गालव ने बताया कि नियमन व नीलामी सहित प्लॉट ट्रांसफर के बिंदु पर हमारा विरोध दर्ज नही कर बैठक समाप्त कर दी जिसके विरोध में भाजपा पार्षद अनिश्चित काल के लिये धरना दिया गया था लेकिन सुनाई नही होने पर आमरण अनशन शुरू किया गया है।उधर पालिका चेयरमैन आशा महावीर नामा ने कहा है कि मालपुरा का जयपुर शहर की तर्ज पर कराया गया विकास व नागरीको को मिली रही सुविधाएं भाजपा के तीन चार पार्षदों को पच नही रही है। यह खुद विकास नही करते न ही विकास होता देखते। भाजपा की अपनी ही पार्टी की चेयरमैन सपना टेमानी को इन्ही तीन चार पार्षदों ने विकास नही करने दिया झूठी शिकायते कर परेशान किया । अब मैंने विकास कराया तो मेरे पीछे पड़ गए इनको जनता के सुख दुख से कोई मतलब नही है। यह स्वार्थ पूर्ति के लिये लोगो से झूठ बोल कर पार्षद बनते है लेकिन इस बार जनवरी में होने वाले चुनाव में शहर की जनता इन्हें सबक सिखायेगी,

