नाराजगी - स्टेटग्रांट के 300 पट्‌टे अटके:पार्षदों के आपसी मतभेद से मालपुरा में नहीं हुई नगर पालिका बोर्ड की बैठक, स्टेटग्रांट के 300 पट्‌टे अटके

मालपुरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पालिका बोर्ड की बैठक कांग्रेस पार्षदों में आपसी मतभेद व भाजपा पार्षदों के बहिष्कार की भेंट चढ़ गई

पालिकाध्यक्ष आशामहावीर नामा की अध्यक्षता में गुरूवार तीन बजे बुलाई गई पालिका बोर्ड की बैठक कांग्रेस पार्षदों में आपसी मतभेद व भाजपा पार्षदों के बहिष्कार के चलते नहीं हो सकी। तीन बजे बुलाई बैठक के लिए पालिकाध्यक्ष व ईओ कार्यालय में बैठे पार्षदों का इंतजार करते रहे लेकिन चार बजे तक पार्षद नहीं आए जिससे पालिकाध्यक्ष ने बैठक स्थगित कर दी। उधर पालिका उपाध्यक्ष भाजपा पार्षद पुरूषोत्तम सैनी ने कहा कि हमें बैठक की सूचना महज दो दिन पहले वह भी पुरानी तारीख में आदेश जारी कर दी गई जबकि सात दिन पहले सूचना देने का नियम है। इसके अलावा भाजपा पार्षदों के वार्ड में कोई विकास नहीं किया भेदभाव पूर्ण रवैया अपनाने के विरोध में बैठक का बहिष्कार किया गया है। मालपुरा पालिका में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड होने व बहुमत कांग्रेस का होने के बावजूद कांग्रेस का एक भी पार्षद बोर्ड बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए नहीं पहुंचा। पालिकाध्यक्ष आशामहावीर नामा ने कहा कि बोर्ड की यह अंतिम बैठक होने के कारण विकास कार्यों के लिए निविदाओं के प्रस्ताव लेने सहित शहर वासियों को 300 स्टेट ग्रांट पट्‌टे जारी करने का प्रस्ताव पारित करना था इसी प्रकार पीएम आवास शहरी योजना के 1080 आवेदनों पर निर्णय करना था,विभिन्न राजनेतिक दलों व संसथाओं को भूमि आवंटन के 9 आवेदन पत्रों पर निर्णय करने के अलावा भूमि निलामी संबंधी मसले पर निर्णय व खांचा भूमि संबंधी 33 पत्रावलियों सहित विकास कार्यों का अनुमोदन व वित्तीय स्वीकृति का कार्य होना था लैकिन पार्षदों ने इसके प्रति रुचि नहीं दिखाई जिससे सभी जरूरी कार्य अटक गए। बोर्ड बैठक नहीं होने से तमाम विकास कार्य बाधित होंगे।

