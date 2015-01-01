पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:दूसरे चरण का मतदान 27 को, गावों में प्रचार परवान पर, 23 वार्डों में है 64 उम्मीदवारों के बीच मुकाबला

मालपुरा3 घंटे पहले
पंचायत समिति के लिए चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में 27 को मतदान होगा। मतदान से पूर्व प्रत्याशियों का चुनाव प्रचार परवान परहै।प्रत्याशियों ने घर घर संपर्क कर जीत के लिए वोट मांग रहे है। तेज सर्दी के बावजूद प्रत्याशी अल सुबह से देर शाम तक चुनावी क्षेत्र में प्रचार में लगे है। पंचायत समिति सदस्य व जिला परिषद सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए मतदान की तारीख ज्यों ज्यों नजदीक आ रही है प्रचार भी तेज हो रहा है।

मालपुरा पंचायत समिति के 23 सदस्यों के लिए 64 उम्मीदवार चुनावी रण में है। मालपुरा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 23 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए कुल 64 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। वार्ड नंबर 1 में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राकेश कुमार बैरवा व भाजपा राजूलाल पुत्र भुवाना के बीच सीधी टक्कर होगी।

इसी प्रकार वार्ड नंबर दो घनश्याम गुर्जर कांग्रेस व सकराम पुत्र रामेदव भाजपा,वार्ड 3 भाजपा की पारसी देवी व कांग्रेस की प्रियंका देवी मैदान में है। वार्ड 4 से भाजपा की विनोद कंवर व कांग्रेस की संतोष तथा आरएलपी की सीता कुमारी मैदान में है। वार्ड 5 में कांग्रेस के रामगोपाल व भाजपा के रूपचंद आकोदिया तथा निदलीय प्रत्याशी मुकेश कुमार के बीच टक्कर है। वार्ड 6 में कांग्रेस अमराव बलाई व भाजपा के हेमराज , वार्ड 7 में आरएलपी के छोटूलाल व कांग्रेस के प्रतापसिंह तथा भाजपा के शिवराज सहित निर्दलीय राहुलकुमार में टक्कर है।

वार्ड 8 में भाजपा की विमलादेवी व कांग्रेस की श्रवणी देवी तथा निर्दलीय गोगा, भूरी, मुनिजा के बीच मुकाबला है। वार्ड 9 में कांग्रेस के गोपाल गुर्जर व भाजपा के धर्मवीर, वार्ड 10 में कांग्रेस की शिमला व भाजपा की सीता तथा निर्दलीय कमलेश कुमारी , वार्ड 11 में कांग्रेस के भंवरलाल व भाजपा के राम पुत्र मूलचंद तथा आरएलपी के माधू, वार्ड 12 में कांग्रेस की आयुषी नरूका व भाजपा की परसी देवी तथा निर्दलीय अंजलीदेवी , वार्ड 13 कांग्रेस की निरमा व भाजपा की तारादेवी , वार्ड 14 में कांग्रेस के प्रभु व भाजपा के कन्हैया तथा आरएलपी के राजेश मीणा मैदान में डटे है।

इसी प्रकार वार्ड 15 में कांग्रेस की सीतादेवी व भाजपा की अनिता देवी , वार्ड 16 में कांग्रेस के बजरंगलाल, भाजपा के बन्नालाल व निर्दलीए सूरजकरण , वार्ड 17 में कांग्रेस के राजेंद्र व भाजपा के सत्यनाराण तथा आरएलपी के सीताराम , वार्ड 18 में कांग्रेस की लाली व भाजपा की पांची देवी, वार्ड 19 में कांग्रेस के अशोक व भाजपा के रूपनारायण तथा निर्दलीय मूलशंकर शर्मा, वार्ड 20 में कांग्रेस की कमला, भाजपा की मौसम तथा आरएलपी की सूरता, वार्ड 21 में कांग्रेस की गुलाब देवी व भाजपा की गोपीदेवी , तथा आरएलपी की संतु कंवर एवं निर्दलीय लाडकंवर , वार्ड 22 में कांग्रेस के गणपत लाल बैरवा व भाजपा के रामचरण तथा निर्दलीय बाबूलाल , वार्ड 23 से कांग्रेस की संतोष कंवर व भाजपा की आशा देवी मैदान में है ।

