पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सिंचाई के लिए 22 को छोड़ा जाएगा पानी:लांबाहरिसिंह बांध की दो नहरों में 22 को छोड़ा जाएगा पानी

मालपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लांबाहरिसिंह के प्रमुख जलाशय रामसागर बांध का पानी सिंचाई के लिए नहरों में छोडने के लिए बुधवार को जल वितरण समिति की बैठक राजीव गांधी केंद्र में जल संसाधन एईएन श्रवण कुमावत की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। बैठक में बांध के कमांड एरिया के किसानों ने बडी संख्या में भाग लिया। विस्तार से चर्चा के बाद सर्वसम्मति से 22 नवंबर को बांध की नहरों में पानी छोडना तय किया गया।लांबाहरिसिंह के रामसागर बांध की तीन नहरों में से इस बार दो नहरों साउथ व मिडिल में ही सिंचाई का पानी छोडा जाएगा। तर्क यह है कि नॉर्थ केनाल अधिक ऊंची होने व बांध में पानी कम होने के कारण उसमें पानी नहीं छोडा़ जाएगा। लांबाहरिसिंह बांध में 12 फुट 8 इंच पानी भरा है। जबकी इसकी भराव क्षमता 15 फुट 6 इंच है। इसी प्रकार ग्राम गणवर के रामसागर बांध की नहर में पानी 2 तारीख को छोडने का निश्चय किया गया है। जल संसाधन विभाग मालपुरा के जेईएन जयदेव सिंह ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि लांबाहरिसिंह में सुबह सवा दस बजे नहरें खोलने का समय निर्धारित किया है तथा गणवर में भी सुबह के समय ही नहर में पानी छोडा जाएगा

नहर खोलने के लिए घारेडा सागर बांध पर ही करें बैठकटोडारायसिंह| घारेडा सागर बांध की नहरों को खोलने की बैठक घारेडा बांध पर ही रखने की मांग को लेकर गुरूवार को कमांड एरिया के किसानों ने उपखण्ड अधिकारी श्याम सुंदर चेतीया को ज्ञापन सौंपा है। ज्ञापन से किसानों ने बताया कि इस वर्ष अच्छी बारिस होने की वजह से घारेडा सागर बांध में पन्द्रह फुट पानी की आवक हुई है। बांध की नहर खोलने के लिए कमांड एरिया केकिसानों की बैठक घारेडा बांध पर स्थित बालाजी के मंदिर परिसर पर पूर्व की भांति ही रखी जाए। बावडी के कुछ किसानों ने 28 अक्टूंबर को आकर मिटिंग बावडी में रखने का प्रस्ताव रखा वो गलत है। हाल में कमाण्ड एरिया के ग्राम बालापुरा, घारेडा, लाखोलाई, देवपुरा, सीतारामपुरा में वर्षा होने की वजह से सरसों की फसल दुबारा बोई गई है। इसलिए किसानों को अभी 20-25 दिन सिंचाई के लिए पानी की आवश्यकता नही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें