पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:पटवारियों ने मांगों के लिए एसडीएम को ज्ञापन

मंडरायलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वेतन विसंगति दूर करने सहित कई मांगों को लेकर घोषित प्रदेश व्यापी कलम बंद हड़ताल के तहत पटवारियों ने तहसील परिसर में प्रदर्शन करने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम प्रदीप कुमार को ज्ञापन सौंपा। उपशाखा अध्यक्ष कुलदीप सिंह मीणा ने बताया कि ज्ञापन से पूर्व में सरकार व पटवार संघ के प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों के बीच हुए समझौते को लागू करने व वेतन विसंगति दूर कर एसीपी योजना लागू करने की मांग की गई। समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं करने के विरोध में प्रदर्शन किया और हड़ताल की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें