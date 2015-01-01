पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राम राम सा की परंपरा:भाईचारे का संदेश देता दीपोत्सव, आज भी बुजुर्गों से आशीर्वाद की परंपरा कायम

मासलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मासलपुर में पर्व को लेकर कई धार्मिक मान्यताएं प्रचलित

मासलपुर में दीपावली पर घर घर राम राम सा की परंपरा आज भी कायम है। दीपावली पर्व पर घरों की साफ सफाई और सजावट के साथ खुशी मनाने का पर्व है। इस दिन रोशनी जगमगाहट के साथ घर घर में मिठाइयां बनाई जाती है वहीं आपसी भाईचारे और सद्भावना के साथ मनाए जाने वाले पर्व को लेकर कई धार्मिक मान्यताएं भी है।

बताया जाता है कि इस दिन भगवान विष्णु ने राजा महाबली को पाताल लोक का स्वामी बनाया था और इन्द्र ने स्वर्ग को सुरक्षित जानकर प्रसन्नतापूर्वक दीपावली मनाई थी। इस दिन भगवान विष्णु ने नरसिंह रुप धारणकर हिरण्यकश्यप का वध किया था। इसी दिन समुद्रमंथन के पश्चात लक्ष्मी व धन्वंतरि प्रकट हुए थे। प्रमुख रूप से कार्तिक अमावस के दिन ही भगवान राम 14 वर्ष के वनवास के बाद अयोध्या लौटे थे। इसी मान्यता के चलते दीपावली पर्व पर रोशनी जगमगाहट के साथ घर घर में मिठाइयां बनती है बच्चों द्वारा खुशी में आतिशबाजी की जाती है, जबकि एक दूसरे के घरों पर जाकर दीप जलाकर राम राम सा करने की परंपरा आज भी कायम है। इससे आपसी भाईचारा बढ़ता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें