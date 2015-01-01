पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:मासलपुर में खाद्य विभाग की दो बार टीम पहुंची, सिर्फ एक सैंपल लिया

मासलपुर2 घंटे पहले
मिलावट के खिलाफ सरकार की ओर से चलाए जा रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार को प्रशासन और खाद्य विभाग की टीम ने की ओर से की गई कार्रवाई से मासलपुर के दुकानदारों में हड़कंप मच गया। टीम के आने की भनक लगते ही दुकानदार दुकानें बेद कर भाग छूटे।

इस दौरान टीम के सदस्यों ने मासलपुर के जोधपुर मिष्ठान भंडार से खीर मोहन मिठाई का सैंपल लिया। सरकार की ओर से चलाए जा रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार को मासलपुर तहसीलदार दिनेश कुमार मीना, खाद्य निरीक्षक जयसिंह यादव व मासलपुर पटवारी मानसिंह मीना ने मासलपुर के बाजार में जोधपुर मिष्ठान भंडार से मिठाई का सैंपल लिया। इस कार्रवाई की भनक लगते ही बाजार के दुकानदार अपनी दुकानों को बंद कर भाग गए। मासलपुर में शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के लिए प्रशासन व खाद्य विभाग की टीम की ओर से एक दुकान से मिठाई का सैंपल लिया तो दूसरे दुकानदारों को इस कार्रवाई की भनक लग गई। टीम को देखकर दुकानदारों ने दुकानें बंद कर दी और फरार हो गए। टीम मासलपुर से निकल गई, लेकिन थोड़ी देर बाद टीम वापस मासलपुर के बाजार में पहुंच गई। दुकानदारों को टीम के वापस आने की फिर भनक लग गई। दुकानदार फिर दुकानें बंद कर इधर-उधर हो गए।

