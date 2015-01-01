पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गांवों में विकास की जरूरत:मासलपुर पंचायत समिति के गांवों में मूलभूत सुविधाओं का अभाव, गांवों में विकास की जरूरत

मासलपुर4 घंटे पहले
मासलपुर की युवा व जागरूक महिला ममता अग्रवाल ने मासलपुर पंचायत समिति के गांवों में विकास को लेकर कार्ययोजना बनाई है। मासलपुर की जागरूक महिला ममता अग्रवाल ने भास्कर को बताया कि नवसृजित पंचायत समिति मासलपुर के गांवों में मूलभूत सुविधाओं का अभाव है। गांवों में विकास की जरूरत है उन्होंने बताया कि करौली विधायक लाखनसिंह कटकड़ के प्रयासों से मासलपुर को पंचायत समिति का दर्जा मिल गया है वहीं मासलपुर में उच्च शिक्षा के लिए कालेज शुरू हो गया है लेकिन मासलपुर के गांवों में आज भी स्वच्छ पेयजल की समस्या वनी हुई है। मासलपुर के गांवों में जलयोजनाओं का अभाव रहने से ग्रामीणों को गर्मी के दिनों में गंभीर पेयजल संकट से जूझना पड़ता है। गांवों में सड़कों के बदतर हालात है। अवागमन के लिए यातायात संसाधनों का अभाव है। मासलपुर से बसेड़ी व जगनेर सडक मार्ग पर यातायात संसाधनों के संचालन नहीं होने से लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मासलपुर पंचायत समिति के गांवों में बिजली की लचर व्यवस्था से किसानों को फसल सिंचाई के दौरान परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। मासलपुर में पंचायत समिति बनने से विकास की संभावनाएं बनी है इसके लिए ग्रामीणों को सक्रिय होकर प्रयास करने होंगे। इसके साथ मासलपुर में नव स्वीकृत कालेज में जल्दी से स्टाफ नियुक्त कराने के लिए जागरूक रहना होगा। मासलपुर की जागरूक महिला ममता अग्रवाल ने बताया कि मासलपुर पंचायत समिति के गांवों में व्याप्त समस्याओं को लेकर उनके द्वारा करौली विधायक लाखनसिंह कटकड़ व राजस्थान सरकार के मुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन प्रेषित किया गया है।

