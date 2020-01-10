पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिंचाई का अभियान:चैनपुर विद्यालय में शिक्षकों ने पौधों को संरक्षण देने लिए सफाई के साथ चलाया सिंचाई का अभियान

मासलपुर13 घंटे पहले
मासलपुर तहसील के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय चैनपुर में शिक्षकों ने विद्यालय परिसर में लगाए गए पौधों के संरक्षित के लिए साफ सफाई एवं सिंचाई का अभियान शुरू किया है। विद्यालय की प्रधानाचार्य ममता मीना ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों विद्यालय के शिक्षकों ने पौधरोपण किया इसके बाद पौधों के आसपास खरपतवार को साफ करने के साथ पौधों की सिंचाई का अभियान शुरू किया गया है इस कार्य में विद्यालय के शिक्षक विष्णु मंडल, जयसिंह मीना, बलराम मीना, भीखाराम जाटव, हरकेश मीना सहित अन्य शिक्षकों द्वारा श्रमदान किया जा रहा है।

