अवैध आरा मशीनों को सीज करने के लिए अभियान:लखनीपुर गांव में दो अवैध आरामशीनों को किया सीज

मासलपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मासलपुर| अवैध रूप से संचालित आरा मशीनों को सीज करने की कार्रवाई करते मासलपुर के क्षेत्रीय वन अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
मासलपुर| अवैध रूप से संचालित आरा मशीनों को सीज करने की कार्रवाई करते मासलपुर के क्षेत्रीय वन अधिकारी।

कस्बे में वन विभाग द्वारा अवैध आरा मशीनों को सीज करने के लिए अभियान चलाया गया। इस अभियान के तहत मासलपुर के गांव लखनीपुर में दो अवैध आरा मशीनों को सीज करने की कार्रवाई की है। मासलपुर क्षेत्रीय वन अधिकारी राजबहादुर मीणा ने बताया कि उप वन संरक्षक करौली के निर्देश पर अवैध आरा मशीनों को सीज करने के लिए अभियान शुरू किया गया।

इस दौरान उनकी टीम ने मासलपुर के गांव लखनीपुर में दो अवैध आरा मशीनों को सीज करने की कार्रवाई की है। इस दौरान उनके साथ वनपाल भगवत प्रसाद कोली, विकास कुमार, महेश चंद, प्रेम सिंह, दर्शन सिंह गुर्जर, पुष्पराज गोयल भी मौजूद रहे।

