सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह:मासलपुर के विद्यालय में थाना प्रभारी ने छात्रों को दी यातायात नियमों की जानकारी

मासलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मासलपुर|सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह के तहत छात्रों को यातायात नियमों की जानकारी देते थाना प्रभारी शैलेंद्र सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
मासलपुर|सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह के तहत छात्रों को यातायात नियमों की जानकारी देते थाना प्रभारी शैलेंद्र सिंह।

मासलपुर थाना प्रभारी शैलेन्द्रसिंह डागुर ने कहा है कि सुरक्षित जीवन के लिए यातायात नियमों का पालना करने की जरूरत है, इससे दुर्घटना होने से बचाव संभव है। थाना प्रभारी ने यह बात मासलपुर के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में सडक सुरक्षा सप्ताह के तहत आयोजित कार्यक्रम में कही।

थाना प्रभारी ने कहा कि दुपहिया वाहन चलाते समय हेलमेट पहनना जरूरी है, इससे मानव जीवन सुरक्षित रहता है। इसके साथ सड़क पर वाहन चलाते समय यातायात नियमों का पालन करने से दुर्घटना से बचा जा सकता है। इस अवसर पर उन्हौने यातायात नियमों के पालन नहीं करने पर तय किए गए जुर्माने व यातायात के नियमों के बारे में जानकारी दी।

इस अवसर पर विद्यालय के छात्रों को यातायात नियमों का पालन करने की शपथ दिलाई। कार्यक्रम में मासलपुर राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के प्रधानाचार्य उदयसिंह जाटव ने भी छात्रों को यातायात के नियमों का पालन करने के साथ लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए संकल्प दिलाया। इस अवसर पर विद्यालय स्टाफ व छात्र मौजूद रहे।

