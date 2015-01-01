पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:मांदोलाई में कोरोना संक्रमित मिला

मोर6 घंटे पहले
मांदोलाई में सोमवार को एक व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित मिला। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने गांव मांदोलाई पहुंचकर परिजनों की सेम्पलिंग की है। इसके साथ ही पोजिटिव मिले परिजनों को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया गया है। गांव मांदोलाई में पहली बार कोरोना संक्रमित पाए जाने पर लोग सतर्क नजर आए। हालांकि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सरकार की ओर से आमजन को जागरूक करने के लिए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है, लेकिन लोग कोरोना महामारी को हल्के में लेते हुए बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की अवहेलना करते हुए देखे जा सकते है।बिजली सप्लाई बंद रहेगीपीपलू| झिराना जीएसएस पर आवश्यक मरम्मत कार्यों के चलते 5 घंटे बिजली सप्लाई बंद रहेगी। सहायक अभियंता एन डी शेख ने बताया कि झिराना जीएसएस से जुड़े झिराना, संदेड़ा, बिजवाड़ व बीसलपुर पंप से जुड़े सभी गांव में बिजली सप्लाई प्रातः 9:00 बजे से दोपहर 2:00 बजे तक बंद रहेगी नगरफोर्ट| क्षेत्र के पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में चल रहे खनन पर कार्रवाई करते हुए अवैध रूप से पत्थरों से भरी एक ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पकड़ी है।

