ओहड़े बने दुर्घटना का सबब:सिंचाई के लिए किसानों की ओर से लगाए जा रहे ओहड़े बने दुर्घटना का सबब

गांवों में इन दिनों किसान खेतों में सिंचाई कार्य कर रहे है, लेकिन खेतों में फसलों की सिंचाई के लिए सड़क पार कर पाइप लाइन डालने के लिए किसानों की ओर से ओहड़े लगाने से कई बार वाहन चालक दुुर्घटना का शिकार हो जाते है। सार्वजिनक निर्माण विभाग का ध्यान नहीं गया। इन दिनों किसान अपनी फसलों की सिंचाई कर रहे है, जो खेत से दूसरे खेत में ले जाते है। पानी ले जाने के लिए डाली जाने वाली पाइप लाइन बीच सड़क से निकालते है, पाइप लाइन पर मिट्टी के साथ कंटीले झाड के साथ ओहड़ लगा देते है। ये ओहड़ कई दिनों तक लगे रहते है। कई बार रात के समय वाहन चालक को ध्यान नहीं रहता है और दुर्घटना का शिकार हो जाते हो रहे हैं। इससे आवागमन मेंं भी परेशानी का सामना करना पडता है। लोगों ने बताया कि सड़क पार करने के लिए नियमानुुसार ब्रेकर्स लगाए जाने की अनुमति देनी चाहिए।

