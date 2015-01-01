पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना से जंग:छात्रा ने मास्क बनाए, घर-घर जाकर लोगों को बांटें

मोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए “अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन’ जागरूकता अभियान के तहत बनका खेडा गांव की छात्रा प्रियंका जांगिड़ ने वॉशेबल मास्क बनाकर गांव में लोगों को बांटे। साथ में लोगों को कोरोना से सतर्क रहने की अपील की।प्रियंका जांगिड़ ने बताया मैं मानवीय भावना को देखते हुए स्वप्रेरणा से मास्क बनाकर वितरित कर रही हूॅ, ताकि गांव में कोरोना महामारी दूर रह सके। छात्रा लॉकडाउन के समय से ही घर पर ही मास्क बनाकर वितरित करने का कार्य कर रही है। उसने 500 के कीरब मास्क बनाकर पंचायत प्रशासन को भी भेंट किए हैं। वह घर-घर जाकर मास्क का महत्व समझाकर मास्क वितरित करने का कार्य भी इन दिनों शुरू किया है।मास्क का उपयोग करेंउनियारा | नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में कोरोना संक्रमण को मद्देनजर रखते हुए पालिका क्षेत्र में चलाये जा रहे जन आन्दोलन शिविर के दौरान अधिशासी अधिकारी राकेश कुमार शर्मा ने कहां की कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को मास्क लगाना जरूरी है क्योंकि जब तक दवाई नहीं आती है तब तक सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखें एवं सैनिटाइजर को उपयोग करें एवं घर से बाहर निकलते ही मास्क जरूर लगाएं। क्योंकि कोरोना संक्रमण के रोगी दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। इसलिए सभी को अपने बचाव के लिए सरकारी गाइडलाइन की पालना करनी चाहिए। पालिका क्षेत्र में मास्क वितरण, घर-घर स्टीकर लगाये आन्दोलन के सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए पालिका अधिशासी अधिकारी राकेश कुमार शर्मा के नेतृत्व में पालिका कार्मिकों के द्वारा घर-घर जाकर कुल 143 मास्क वितरण करवाये जाकर कोरोना संक्रमण के बचाव हेतु मास्क का अनिवार्य उपयोग हेतु प्रेरित किया गया। पालिका कार्मिकों के द्वारा बस स्टेण्ड, सार्वजनिक स्थल, भीड-भाड वाले स्थलों पर मास्क का उपयोग नही करने वालो नागरिकों को मास्क की अनिवार्यता के बारे समझाईश की गई एवं पालिका कार्मिकों के द्वारा घर-घर जाकर कोरोना जनजागृति को मद्देनजर रखते हुए स्टीकर लगाने एवं आम नागरिकों को कुल 303 स्टीकर वितरित किये गये है। पालिका सहायक स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक भंवरलाल सैनी के द्वारा कोरोना जागरूकता रैली को हरी झण्डी दिखाकर रवाना किया गया। उक्त जागरूकता रैली पुरानी नगरपालिका भवन से शुरू सदर बाजार, खातोली गेट, चुंगी नाका होती हुई वापस नगरपालिका पहुंची।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें